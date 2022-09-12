Mets Morning News: Separation

Meet the Mets

If you woke up on Sunday morning thinking “the Mets should easily defeat the Marlins and also Tomas Nido should hit his first home run of the season”, that afternoon’s 9-3 win over the Marlins with Tomas Nido’s first home run must’ve been pretty cool.

With gripping the ball being an ongoing issue with Starling Marte’s broken finger, he opted to go on the injured list.

The Mets will put up Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, and a pitcher who may or may not be David Peterson in their series against the Cubs.

Though it’s a little late in the season, the Eduardo Escobar resurgence is very much appreciated by the Mets.

Max Scherzer threw his first bullpen session since getting placed on the injured list and...it went well and normal.

During the game, Scherzer had to watch the rest of Sunday’s contest from the clubhouse after his second bench ejection of the season.

Trevor May’s return should come at some point today, if things stay as they are.

In the third bit of good injury-recovery news, Luis Guillorme should join the Mets either today or tomorrow at Citi Field.

Okay, if three isn’t enough for you, the fourth good piece of news is that Joey Lucchesi went 1.2 scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance.

As the playoffs draw closer, it makes more and more sense for Brandon Nimmo’s time in New York to extend beyond next month.

Sometimes we all just need to take a step back and think about how bad Angel Hernandez is and laugh.

Around the National League East

Port Authority police officer and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Anthony Vavaro died in a traffic collision on Sunday morning while en route to a 9/11 memorial service.

Following a historic rain delay lasting nearly four hours, the Phillies defeated the Nationals in a damp 7-5 contest in Philly.

A 6-1 Mariners lead in the seventh became a 7-6 Braves lead in the ninth before eventually settling at an 8-7 victory for the Mariners over the dreaded Braves.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and the MLBPA determined who is eligible to join the minor league union and which few exceptions get left out.

Continuing his destruction during the final month of his career, Albert Pujols connected for his 697th career home run, passing Alex Rodriguez and gaining sole possession of fourth place on the all time list.

The lucky fans who caught homer 697 met with Albert Pujols after the game and the future Hall of Famer took a picture, let them keep the home run ball, and signed two additional baseballs saying that the ball would mean more to them than it would to him.

The division title is technically still up in the air, but the Dodgers are the first team to officially qualify to make the postseason.

With rookie hazing a thing of the past, the Dodgers used one of their final flights of the year to get everyone dressed up like assorted wackos and weirdos.

One day after recording his 12th win of the season, Shohei Ohtani connected for his 34th home run of the season. Lmao, lol, things of that nature.

While in Oakland for Dave Stewart’s number retirement, Tony LaRussa revealed that he may not be coming back to the White Sox dugout this year.

Argued to be a sport too entrenched in the past, for better or worse, baseball is trying to move itself into the future.

Not only will MLB’s new rules change the way the game is played, but it will also change the makeup of who on the roster gets to play.

Zac Gallen set a new Diamondbacks franchise record with 44.1 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up his first run in weeks on Sunday.

