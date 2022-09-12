Win a Pete Alonso or Francisco Lindor signed baseball this Saturday at Dollars 4 Dingers

This Saturday, September 17, is one of the highlights of each and every year at Amazin’ Avenue: the Dollars 4 Dingers fundraiser live event, held this year at Ebbs Brewery at Citi Field. In addition to having some great food and snacks before the Mets/Pirates game, as well as hanging out with fellow Mets fans, this event also boasts a raffle and, let us tell you, it is quite the raffle this year. Memorabilia, apparel, housewares, decor, you name it, we’ve got it, and every penny collected will go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, our charity of choice and partner in Dollars 4 Dingers. Today, we want to highlight the only two items that can be bid on remotely, in case you can’t join us on Saturday: baseballs signed by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, provided to us by - who else? - the New York Mets.

While all the other items will have a $2 per raffle ticket price, these signed baseballs are $5 per entry. To enter electronically, you must email aa.apodoftheirown[at]gmail[dot]com. Included in that email must be:

- Your Name

- Contact info (email address and/or Twitter handle)

- Number of tickets you wish to purchase

- Proof of donation in the correct amount ($5 x number of tickets) to the National Domestic Violence Hotline in the form of a screen shot or attached receipt.

All electronic raffle entries must be sent in by noon ET on Saturday. Any entries received after Saturday at noon will not be counted. If you are one of the winners, we will contact you and arrange shipping of the ball.

Throughout the week, we will be sharing more of the prizes via the Amazin’ Avenue and A Pod of Their Own Twitter accounts, so make sure you’re following both of those accounts.

We hope to see you all at Ebbs on Saturday at 4pm, but if you can’t make it, make sure to get som tickets so you can help a great cause and possibly snag a signed baseball.