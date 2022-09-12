Mets reinstate Luis Guillorme, Trevor May from injured list

Ahead of their series opener against the Cubs at Citi Field tonight, the Mets have reinstated right-handed pitcher Trevor May and infielder extraordinaire Luis Guillorme from the injured list. To make room for them on the 28-man active roster, the team designated infielder Deven Marrero for assignment and placed right-handed Bryce Montes de Oca on the injured list with left hamstring tightness.

Before hitting the injured list, Guillorme was fantastic, playing excellent defense at multiple positions in the infield while hitting .283/.355/.357 with a 109 wRC+ in 289 plate appearances. In the games that preceded his injury, he had settled into a platoon with the now-hot Eduardo Escobar at third base.

May struggled mightily earlier in the season and missed a long stretch of time after hitting the injured list with an arm issue back in early May. He returned to the mound for the Mets on August 3 and has a 3.86 ERA and 3.87 FIP in 9.1 innings since then. He last appeared on in a game on September 1, during which he threw a scoreless inning against the Dodgers. He went on the injured list two days later because of COVID.

Montes de Oca was called up to take May’s spot on the active roster at that time, and he threw 3.1 innings with a 10.80 ERA and 1.32 FIP before hitting the IL himself today. Marrero only got six plate appearances with the Mets and failed to reach base.