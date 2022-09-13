Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped their series opener to the Cubs by a 5-2 score. They squandered a bases loaded opportunity in the first, and then Chicago used home runs in the second and third to build a 3-0 lead. Chris Bassitt clearly did not have it, lasting only 3 2⁄ 3 innings and allowing five earned runs. The bullpen held Chicago off the board, but the offense couldn’t fight its way back. The Mets had the bases loaded and nobody out in the seventh, but the failed to score. Francisco Lindor did hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth to give New York their second run.

The team’s offense will need to wake up (and soon), because things will only get tougher for them once October arrives.

The Mets made some roster moves before yesterday’s game, including activating Trevor May and Luis Guillorme from the IL.

Guillorme will bring valuable versatility to the Mets down the stretch.

May was frustrated during his COVID-IL stint, which came just as he was making some progress after his previous injury.

Last night was Bark in the Park night, and Pete Alonso made a $10,000 matching donation to North Shore Animal League through the Alonso Foundation.

Trevor Williams may start on Wednesday instead of David Peterson in order to start using the latter as a lefty specialist out of the pen.

Tylor Megill, meanwhile, will likely be back in the bullpen by the weekend.

Starling Marte says the swelling in his finger has gone down, though he doesn’t know when he will be able to swing a bat as of now.

The Mets have four players on Baseball America’s most up-to-date Top 100 prospects.

Francisco Álvarez, who came in at number 6 on the aforementioned list, returned to the Syracuse lineup on Sunday after missing some time with an injury.

Mark Vientos, who was recently called up, could provide a boost for the Mets at DH.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost their third straight, falling to the Giants 3-2. The loss keeps the Mets 1.5 up in the National League East race.

Atlanta’s rotation has been a big reason for the team’s success this season, writes Justin Toscano.

In a game that was seen by only 5,095 paying customers—and even that is pretty generous—the Marlins fell 3-2 to the Rangers. Miami rebounded by winning the nightcap 10-6 to earn a split of their doubleheader.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB released their latest Power Rankings.

In case you were holding out hope that the Mets would bring Wilmer Flores home, the former fan favorite inked a two-year extension to stay in San Francisco through 2024.

Joel Sherman believes winning the division is the true barometer of a team, and he views the Yankees as not having done it enough.

As we approach the playoffs, it’s once again the Dodgers vs. the Narrative that their great season means nothing without a World Series title to show for it.

Mike Trout hit a home run in his seventh consecutive game—one shy of a major league record—and the Angels lost to the Guardians 5-4.

Framber Valdez tossed a complete game six-hitter to guide the Astros past the Tigers 7-0.

The Pirates doubled up the Reds 6-3.

The Blue Jays outlasted the Rays 3-2.

The Dodgers blanked the Diamondbacks 6-0.

This Date in Mets History

The unstoppable Mets topped the Braves 10-7 on this date in 2015 to extend their winning streak to seven games on their march towards the NL East crown. Down three with two outs and nobody on in the ninth, Juan Lagares doubled, Curtis Granderson walked, and Daniel Murphy launched a game-tying blast. New York then pushed three runs across in the tenth on an error and two bases loaded walks to seal the victory.