UnforMETable, Episode 95: Lenny Harris

Lenny Harris was a speedy, versatile player who ultimately appeared at every position on the diamond except for catcher over his 18-year career. Harris was useful utility player early in his career for the Reds and the Dodgers.

Over the latter half of his career, Harris switched teams often, as teams in the pennant race would often look to add his veteran presence and pinch hitting acumen to their bench. This happened twice with the Mets, as Harris was reunited with his old Dodger friend and teammate Mike Piazza in New York.

After a productive stint with the team in 1998, Harris came back to the Mets in a separate trade in 2000, serving as a pinch hitter for that year’s N.L. Champion squad and returning in 2001, when he would break Manny Mota’s all-time record for pinch hits in a Mets uniform.

