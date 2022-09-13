deGrom strikes out ten, but Mets lose again

Jacob deGrom struck out ten and didn’t walk anyone, but the Mets lost to the Cubs again tonight at Citi Field. The Cubs plated three runs against deGrom, thanks in part to a blown call by the umpires and some shoddy defense from his teammates in a two-run fourth.

Seth Lugo gave up a run, too, in relief of deGrom, which put the Mets down 4-0, as they couldn’t muster much of anything offensively. Pete Alonso hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to give the team its only run of the game.

With that, the Mets have dropped the series to the lowly Cubs. They’ll have an opportunity to avoid a sweep in the series finale tomorrow night. At the time of this writing, the team has a one-game lead in the National League East, as the Braves are set to play the Giants on the west coast tonight.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Brandon Nimmo, +4.3% WPA

Big Mets loser: Jaocb deGrom, -11.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: -14.4% WPA

Mets hitters: -35.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor walks in the sixth, +4.5% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Ian Happ hits a solo home run in the second, -11.6% WPA