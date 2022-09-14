Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped their second straight game to the Cubs on Tuesday night, losing 4-1. Jacob deGrom pitched for the Mets, and was merely mortal by his standards, giving up three runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts. The offense continued to be streaky, with their only run of the game coming off a Pete Alonso solo home run in the ninth inning.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.

Jacob deGrom matched the major league record last night with his 39th straight start of allowing three runs or fewer.

The Mets cannot keep wasting games against MLB bottom feeders writes Joel Sherman.

Tylor Megill struggled in his rehab outing with the Syracuse Mets last night.

With there now a Gold Glove award for utilitymen, Luis Guillorme is given an opportunity to potentially win the award.

Max Scherzer will either throw a simulated game at Citi Field today, or pitch in a rehab start with the Syracuse Mets.

David Lennon writes the Mets have a DH problem.

With the regular season winding down, Will Simon wonders when a lack of production recently is given more thought than a track record.

Anthony DiComo looks at which Mets have a chance at winning awards once the season is over.

Around the National League East

The Braves moved back within a half game of the Mets in the NL East standings after beating the Giants.

The Phillies beat the Marlins 2-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Bailey Falter.

In the Beltway Series, the Nationals fell to the Orioles 4-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th home run against the Red Sox as he continues his pursuit of Roger Maris’ AL Record.

Meanwhile, Mike Trout fell short of the major league record of homering in 8 straight games, as his streak ended at 7 games last night.

Two Twins rookie pitchers came within two outs of pitching a combined no-hitter.

Yu Darvish threw 8 scoreless innings against the Mariners to keep the NL Wild Card race unchanged.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague looked at how Mets pitchers fared over the last week on the latest Mets Player Meter.

Lenny Harris was the player featured on a new episode of the UnforMETable podcast.

Steve Sypa reviewed the top performances from the Mets minor leagues last week.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, Cleon Jones made his major league debut.