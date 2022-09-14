Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/14/22: Peroza powers playoff win

*All results from games played on September 13, 2022

BUFFALO 15, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons got out of hand quickly. Buffalo scored five in the top of the first, but Syracuse tied the game in the bottom of the second. Buffalo scored another three in the fifth, another three in the sixth, and four in the seventh to take a 15-5 lead. Syracuse scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately lost to Buffalo 15-8.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent right-handed pitcher Drew Smith on a rehab assignment to the Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed left-handed pitcher Cam Opp on the temporarily inactive list.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Carlos Ocampo has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 1:

BROOKLYN 8, ABERDEEN 1 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones struck first in game one of the League Championship Series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, when Jose Peroza singled home Alexander Ramirez. Aberdeen tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second, but Brooklyn re-took the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a solo homer from Joe Suozzi. Brooklyn scored a run in the bottom of the third on a single from Stanley Consuegra, and three more in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of homers from Matt Rudick and Jose Peroza. The Cyclones put the game completely out of reach in the bottom of the eighth, when Joe Suozzi hit an RBI triple and scored on an error on the play. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately took game one of the series 8-1.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 1:

ST. LUCIE 6, PALM BEACH 1 (BOX)

Game one of the League Championship Series between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals remained scoreless until the top of the fifth. St. Lucie struck first, scoring a run on an RBI triple from Kevin Kendall, an RBI single from D’Andre Smith, and an RBI double from Kevin Parada. St. Lucie extended their lead in the top of the eighth, on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carlos Dominguez, and a pair of balks. Palm Beach got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, but St. Lucie help on to take the first game of the series 6-1.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Peroza / Joe Suozzi

Goat of the Night

Tylor Megill