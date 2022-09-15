Meet the Mets

The Mets had the option of starting David Peterson or Trevor Williams for the finale against the Cubs and they opted for Peterson. This was the wrong choice. He lasted exactly one third of an inning and gave up five runs while walking three. Williams was rushed into the game and struggled at first but settled in and gave up just one run in over four innings of work while striking out eight. The big hole was way too much for this struggling offense to overcome so it all amounted to a sweep at the hand of the lowly Cubs.

Peterson loaded the bases with nobody out but managed to get a strikeout before the wheels not only came off but rolled down the mountain.

On a positive note, Max Scherzer pitched over three innings in a rehab start and looked and felt great.

Drew Smith is also progressing and could be back sooner rather than later.

The Mets still have great postseason odds but its still not a guarantee until they actually grab a spot in October.

It was Islanders night at Citi Field so a few members of the team were on hand to throw out the first pitch.

Around the National League East

Old friend J.D. Davis helped take down the Braves in Atlanta’s 4-1 loss to the Giants.

The Marlins were blown out by the Phillies 6-1 as their offense continues to struggle.

The Phillies’ victory over the Marlins was their fifth straight win as they fight for a playoff spot.

The Nationals were taken down by the Orioles 6-2 at home.

Around Major League Baseball

Spin rates are back up around baseball so does that mean that the sticky stuff is back as well?

The minor leagues were officially recognized to become part of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

When Yadier Molina caught Adam Wainwright’s latest start they made history since it was the 325th time they were batterymates, the most in major league history.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the 10th-youngest player to hit 100 home runs when he blasted his 28th of the season against the Rays.

Julio Rodríguez stole his 25th base of the season which made him only the third rookie in major league history to have a 25-25 season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, the Mets held their first ever Banner Day which would become a tradition throughout their history.