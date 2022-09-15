Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/15/22: Scherzer seems ready

*All results from games played on September 14, 2022

BUFFALO 2, SYRACUSE 1 / 10 (BOX)

The Mets managed only seven hits while striking out twelve times and lost in extra. That’s not particularly relevant in light of Max Scherzer’s rehab start - the veteran righty struck out seven in 3.2 innings and looked ready to rejoin the major league roster next turn through. He agreed with that assessment in his post-game interview as well. Certainly welcome after watching David Peterson walk the bases loaded against the Cubs on Wednesday.

GAME 1: HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 2 / 7 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies channeled their major league parent organization, scoring their only two runs with a meaningless ninth-inning homer. Also similar to the major league team, the home run came from the catcher, with Hayden Senger going deep. The pitching was similarly poor.

GAME 2: HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 / 7 (BOX)

Not a whole lot better here. Binghamton got out to an early 3-0 lead, but Alex Valverde had a disastrous sixth inning that blew it. No Rumble Pony had more than one hit, they struck out seven times, and left seven men on base. A doubleheader best forgotten.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Max Scherzer

Goat of the Night

Alex Valverde