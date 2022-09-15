Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/15/22: Scherzer seems ready

*All results from games played on September 14, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (56-81)
BUFFALO 2, SYRACUSE 1 / 10 (BOX)
The Mets managed only seven hits while striking out twelve times and lost in extra. That’s not particularly relevant in light of Max Scherzer’s rehab start - the veteran righty struck out seven in 3.2 innings and looked ready to rejoin the major league roster next turn through. He agreed with that assessment in his post-game interview as well. Certainly welcome after watching David Peterson walk the bases loaded against the Cubs on Wednesday.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 0-4, R, BB
- LF Jake Mangum: 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, BB, 2 K, E (3)
- PR Branden Fryman: 0-0
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-5, 2 K
- DH Daniel Palka: 0-4
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, K, E (10)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Khalil Lee: 2-4, K
- SS JT Riddle: 0-4, 3 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Max Scherzer: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (2-6)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-38/51-81)
GAME 1: HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 2 / 7 (BOX)
The Rumble Ponies channeled their major league parent organization, scoring their only two runs with a meaningless ninth-inning homer. Also similar to the major league team, the home run came from the catcher, with Hayden Senger going deep. The pitching was similarly poor.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-2, BB, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-3
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, R, 2B
- C Hayden Senger: 2-3, R, HR (5), 2 RBI, K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-2, BB, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3
- RHP David Griffin: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (1-7)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
GAME 2: HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 / 7 (BOX)
Not a whole lot better here. Binghamton got out to an early 3-0 lead, but Alex Valverde had a disastrous sixth inning that blew it. No Rumble Pony had more than one hit, they struck out seven times, and left seven men on base. A doubleheader best forgotten.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, 2 R, BB
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-4, 2 RBI
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, 2B, BB, K, SB (19)
- 3B Luke Ritter: 1-3, RBI, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-2, BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, K
- C Nic Gaddis: 1-2, BB, K
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-2, R, BB, K
- RHP Alex Valverde: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, L (2-8)
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, BS (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Max Scherzer
Goat of the Night
Alex Valverde
