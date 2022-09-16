This Week in Mets Quotes: Tomás Nido goes deep, the Mets are not panicking

Your 2022 New York Mets: It’s baseball.

“It’s baseball. You know you’re going to win some [and] you’re going to lose some.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Lindor on hitting a HR on Roberto Clemente Day.

“It’s great, a day like today that we are remembering him and honoring him, that I was able to do one of the many things he did.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

“It was a great opportunity but at the end of the day, they’re big-league teams. They’re professionals.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

“Finishing off a good season is really challenging. You see the finish line. You’re trying to get there. You sometimes get away from the things that got you there.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“There’s no sort of panic or anything like that. Sometimes, you have to take it off your chin and go play your heart out tomorrow. And that’s what we’re going to do.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“We’ve earned every single bit of where we’re are. We haven’t been lucky. We’ve been really, really good all year long. We’ve earned everything that we’ve gotten, and we’ve earned the position that we’re in.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“I don’t think we need to shy away from the fact that this is high-pressure baseball. We’re fighting to win the division each and every day, and it’s kind of like the playoffs. It kind of feels like the playoffs start early for us, and we need to embrace it.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

Goal Posts = Unmoved

“We’re trying to get to that finish line and have a chance to be the last team standing. All those goals are still there for us.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

I’d say walking the first three batters would constitute not throwing enough strikes.

“Just didn’t throw enough strikes. This one’s on me. I put us in a hole early, put us in a tough spot.” -David Peterson [New York Post]

The fans also want the Mets to get it done desperately.

“We all want to get it done desperately and we will try to do whatever it takes to get it done. We just haven’t come through.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

Really rooting for Ruf, going to Korea and tearing it up and then coming back was such a fun story and I’d love to see the story continue in New York.

“I don’t know. I’m just trying to have good at-bats. Sometimes, you need a little luck. Sometimes, you need some soft contact to fall. You certainly need hard contact to find holes. When the two don’t line up, you can get on a little stretch where you make more outs than you want.” -Darin Ruf [MLB]

May on going on the IL with COVID.

“There’s not a lot of things falling my way this year in general but fortunately I am a baseball player and I am used to this kind of stuff and fighting through and getting yourself ready to go. I would be lying to say I wasn’t extremely frustrated and angry for the first couple of days, because I feel I was starting to get a little continuity going on the mound, getting some big outs. I was proud of my work, and having to take another step back and reset was not ideal.” -Trevor May [New York Post]

Not quite Bartolo Colón level, but let’s enjoy Tomás Nido going deep.

“Tomás Nido has done it! Nido gets the monkey off his back, and he puts the icing on the cake for New York.” -Gary Cohen [MLB]

“That was fun. It did take me almost a whole year, so … it was warranted.” -Tomás Nido [MLB]

“That’s as long a silent treatment as I’ve seen for a while. That’s cruel. Lindor grabbed me — I said, ‘No, I can’t do that. I’m the manager.’ That was a long one. But he’s been around — he knew what they were doing. But they held it for-ever. I got to thinking they weren’t gonna do it. I don’t know — I’ve never had that issue. If I hit a home run, by god, everybody better be at the top step.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“We’ve all been waiting. Nido’s been stinging the ball really well, and so we’ve all been waiting for it to happen. We’re really happy that he could get his first home run today. That’s why he got the sombrero. So it’s a good day.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

