Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/16/22: St. Lucie advances

*All results from games played on September 15, 2022

BUFFALO 12, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

The score does not really do this game justice. Syracuse ran out to a hot start, scoring two in the first and one run in each of the second, third and fourth innings, giving them a 5-1 lead in the fourth. Then, it all fell apart.

Buffalo exploded for 11 runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth, including two separate five spots in the sixth and eighth innings. The Mets tacked on two more runs, but it is virtually impossible to come back from the offensive burst Buffalo had in the late innings.

BINGHAMTON 10, HARTFORD 9 (BOX)

Binghamton did the opposite as their Triple-A affiliates, falling behind big late, and turning the game around. Hartford dropped five on Jesus Vargas in the second inning, putting Binghamton in a huge hole.

Binghamton battled back right away, getting three back on a Carlos Cortes three run shot. An RBI ground out by Jeremy Vasquez in the fourth and a passed ball in the sixth tied the game at five. That score held all the way until the 10th inning, when Hartford got on the board to make it 6-5. A throwing error tied the game at six in the bottom of the frame, bringing us to the 11th. Hartford looked like they would win it with a three spot in the inning, but a Ronny Marucio single and a Luke Ritter three run double won the game for the Rumble Ponies.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 2:

ABERDEEN 6, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Aberdeen returned the favor for their game one defeat in game two. They fell behind early and it stayed that way, with Aberdeen scoring two in the first and never really looking back from there. Brooklyn mustered just four hits, three of which were singles and one solo shot by William Lugo in the fifth, making it 5-1 at the time.

Game three — the final game in the series — will take place on Friday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 2:

ST. LUCIE 3, PALM BEACH 2 (BOX)

Unlike their Brooklyn counterparts, St. Lucie finished their series off with a win, taking it two games to none against Jacob deGrom’s favorite minor league affiliate.

Starter Calvin Ziegler struggled in 1.1 innings, surrendering both runs the Mets gave up on the day. Paul Gervase pitched a perfect 1.2 innings to relieve him, and Joel Diaz finished off the game with a scoreless six inning, three hit, eleven strikeout performance. He was excellent.

Offensively, the Mets did all their damage in the sixth. Brad Malm started the rally off with a walk and Kevin Kendall smoked a double to put runners on second and third. A passed ball cut the 2-0 deficit to 2-1, and a wild pitch tied it up, before first round pick Kevin Parada gave the Mets the lead with an RBI single.

Star of the Night

Joel Diaz

Goat of the Night

Dominic Hamel