Mets Morning News: Righting the ship

The Mets ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Pirates with ease, as they jumped out to an early lead and tacked on runs. Carlos Carrasco and the Mets’ bullpen pitched well, too, and one of the highlights of the game was Francisco Lindor’s home run on Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.

Coming off his brutal start earlier in the week, David Peterson is moving to the bullpen, a move that was likely to happen ahead of the playoffs as the team replaces him in the rotation with the returning Max Scherzer.

Speaking of Scherzer, he’s feeling good so far coming off his rehab appearance in Syracuse.

The Mets announced that they have begun the process of hiring a new team president, the role currently held by Sandy Alderson. Owner Steve Cohen and Alderson had planned for his tenure in the position to be short-term at the time he rejoined the organization, though he will stick around in an advisory role.

Carlos Beltrán was one of several former Mets in attendance for Robert Clemente Day and received a warm reception from the crowd.

Former Mets catcher John Stearns passed away.

Jon Heyman continues to write about the upcoming free agent market, which could include several significant Mets.

If the Mets were to play the Blue Jays in the World Series, they could have a problem on their hands if some of their players don’t get vaccinated against COVID.

Around the National League East

The Braves had the night off, which means the Mets are a full game ahead of them in the division. The Phillies lost to the Marlins and now sit a full nine games back of the Mets. And not that anyone really noticed, but the Nationals were off, too.

Around Major League Baseball

The World Baseball Classic qualifiers have begun.

Some Yankees fans want Derek Jeter to be their GM, an idea that doesn’t make sense in Jon Heyman’s eyes.

Anthony Gose underwent Tommy John surgery.

This Date in Mets History

Jerry Koosman reached the 20-win mark on this date, while Lance Johnson did the same with triples.