Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 112: Let’s Just Forget the Cubs Series

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets had an absolutely terrible series against the Cubs, but somehow are still a game up on the Braves in the standings. Both the Braves and Mets are playing the Pennsylvania teams this weekend, and luckily the Mets drew the western club. Brian and Chris discuss the upcoming week’s matchups and get you hyped for Dollars 4 Dingers tomorrow.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Pearl Jam - No Code

Brian’s Music Pick:

Bitchin’ Bajas - Bajascillators

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.