The Mets won another game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last night. Daniel Vogelbach hit a homer against Mitch Keller (who tossed a quality start but still gave up more damage than he did to the Mets in his last start), Taijuan Walker pitched into the eighth inning, and Edwin Díaz recorded a five-out save to secure the victory.

With Max Scherzer’s impending return, the Mets will hope that David Peterson can transition into being an effective lefty bullpen arm.

Former Mets catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71, just a few short weeks after making an appearance at Old-Timers Day.

Several of Stearns’s former teammates expressed their grief at the news of his passing.

After a year of getting virtually no offensive production from their catchers, James McCann and Tomás Nido have both been red-hot for the Mets in recent times.

Despite some recent struggles, the 2022 Mets have largely overcome the years of dysfunction that have plagued the organization.

Brett Baty plans to be ready if the Mets need to call upon him in the postseason.

Sandy Alderson argued that the Mets are widely seen in a more positive light than they were when he first came on-board.

Deven Marrero cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A.

Around the National League East

Ranger Suarez made a strong start against the Braves, but Atlanta put up a six spot against Seranthony Dominguez in the eighth inning, and they defeated the Phillies 7-2.

The Braves made a series of roster moves yesterday, the biggest ones being adding Ozzie Albies back to the active roster after months on the injured list and placing reliever Kirby Yates on the 15-day IL due to inflammation in his throwing elbow.

The Phillies are hoping that Zack Wheeler will be ready to make his return from the injured list next week.

Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run to help lead the Nationals to a comeback 5-4 victory against the Marlins.

The Nationals are involved in a dispute with Washington D.C. which could result in Nats Park being shut down for future events.

Around Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hit yet another home run and is now just two away from reaching 700.

MLB.com made a list of each team’s most pleasant surprise in the 2022 season.

The Brewers recorded a remarkable comeback walk-off victory against the Yankees as they continue to fight for a postseason spot.

Both Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt have a chance of being Triple Crown winners in their respective leagues. How likely is it that either one of them accomplishes the feat?

The Yankees re-activated Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after his unfortunate tattoo mishap,

Former Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki has been designated for assignment by the Red Sox.

Jeurys Familia is now a free agent after refusing a minor league assignment by Boston (don’t even think about it, Mets).

This Date in Mets History

The 1986 Mets clinched the NL East title with a 4-2 victory over the Cubs on this date thirty-six years ago.