Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/17/22: Magnificent Mauricio, Subpar Santos

*All results from games played on September 16, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, BUFFALO 3 (BOX)

A Syracuse roster heavily reinforced with rehabbing pitchers topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-3. Joey Luchessi got the start and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. Tylor Megill followed as a reliever, getting some experience with entering mid-inning, sitting down, then coming back in, though he did allow a run during his second frame of work. Later in the game, Drew Smith also tossed a scoreless frame. The offense in this one came from two home runs - a solo shot by Dominic Smith and a grand slam form Daniel Palka in the bottom of the eighth that put the Mets ahead.

Roster Alert: 3B Deven Marrero assigned to Syracuse Mets.

Roster Alert: LHP Joey Lucchesi assigned to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 6, HARTFORD 0 (BOX)

Binghamton began their final weekend of the season with a bang, shutting out the Yard Goats in a decisive win. Tony Dibrell walked half the ballpark but danced around trouble, and in total the Rumble Ponies allowed only three hits. The real star was on the other side of the ball though, where Ronny Mauricio finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in five of the six runs for the Rumble Ponies.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies transferred RHP Garrison Bryant to the Development List.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Jordan Geber.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 3

ABERDEEN 5, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s season comes to an unfortunate end with a narrow loss to the Iron Birds. Junior Santos’s poor outing sunk the Cyclones, as he allowed five runs, walked three, and gave up six hits in less than five innings of work. Mike Vasil and Nolan Clenney were excellent in relief and both Jose Peroza and Stanley Consuegra homered to get the game closer. William Lugo also doubled in the top of the ninth to put the tying run in scoring position, but the next two Cyclones struck out before Matt Rudick grounded out to second to end the game.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed SS Junior Tilien on the temporarily inactive list.

Roster Alert: SS Wilfredo Lara assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Junior Santos