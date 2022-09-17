 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dollars For Dingers at Ebbs Brewery is Today - See Some of the Prizes Available

We hope to see you at 4pm!

By AA Editorial
Brian Salvatore

In just mere hours, the hosts of A Pod of Their Own, along with Mets fans from all over the tri-state area and beyond will be gathering at Ebbs Brewery at Citi Field for the in-person component of Dollars for Dingers 2022. If you’re not familiar with Dollars For Dingers, it is very simple: folks pledge a dollar amount for every home run hit in September by a Met, and all the proceeds go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Every year, there is a live event component, featuring a raffle of some amazing prizes. This year’s lineup is absolutely the G.O.A.T., and we’re happy to share just some of the items that are up for raffle.

It should go without saying, but we could not do this amazing event without these partner organizations who donated items for the raffle. If you need a Mets related gift for the folks in your life (or for yourself, self care is important!), please consider patronizing one of these organizations who have shown with their wallets and mouths that they are dedicated to helping the mission of the NDVH. Thank you all so, so much.

First up, we’ve got a trio of Funko POPs generously donated by Funko, including the rare David Wright as Captain America POP! (Twitter / Instagram)

Francisco Lindor Funko POP
Max Scherzer Funko POP
David Wright Captain America Funko POP

Next, we’ve got a pair of mugs from Dugout Mugs, including one that celebrates the Alonso Foundation! (Twitter / Instagram)

Dugout Mugs

Can’t get enough bobbleheads? We’ve got two from FOCO, including an APOTO favorite, the Carlos Carrasco Cookie Club edition! (Twitter / Instagram)

FOCO Carlos Carrasco Bobblehead
FOCO Max Scherzer Black Jersey Bobblehead

Our pal Major League Brews has donated a few shirts featuring his take on Mr. Met. (Twitter / Instagram)

Major League Brews Mr. Met

The folks at the the 7 Line gave us a great pack of prizes, including this mug, pin and sticker set, and shirt. (Twitter / Instagram)

7 Line deGrom Scherzer Pin/Sticker Pack
7 Line Home Run Mug
7 Line Mets button up

Athlete Logos blew us away by donating this neon sign modeled after the Kid himself, Gary Carter! (Twitter / Instagram)

Athlete Logos Neon Sign

Our hosts for the day, Ebbs, is offering a prize pack as well, as well as a discount on food and drink if you get one of our wristbands! (Twitter / Instagram)

Ebbs Beer

Nice Ones is making some of coolest and most unique hats out there, and they’ve donated a trio of hats for the raffle. (Instagram)

Nice Ones Mr. Nice Ones Hat
Nice Ones Backwards K Cap
Nice Ones Isotopes Punk Rock Baseball Club Hat

Speaking of hats, we’ve got a pair of World’s Fair inspired hats by Todd Random! (Twitter / Instagram)

Hats by Todd Random

In case you still want more hats, and honestly, who doesn’t? We’ve got a pair from Willets Pen, as well as their now famous Mark Canha Summer tank top! (Twitter)

Willets Point Hats
Willest Point Mark Canha Summer Tank Top

And, of course, last but not least, are the signed baseballs by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, courtesy of the New York Mets!

Pete Alonso and Francisco indor signed baseballs
Brian Salvatore

This just scratches the surface, as there are even more prizes to raffle off, including past Citi Field promotional items, an A Pod of Their Own tote and mug, and more! For more information, check out this post, and we hope to see you there at 4pm.

