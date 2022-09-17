Mets place Mychal Givens on injured list, activate Stephen Nogosek

The Mets have placed right-handed relief pitcher Mychal Givens on the injured list and activated fellow right-handed relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek. The team did not provide a specific reason for the move, which has typically indicated that the affected player is dealing with a COVID case.

Since joining the Mets via trade just before the deadline, Givens has struggled overall but pitched better recently. In total, he has a 5.03 ERA in 19.2 innings with the team, but he’s thrown 10.1 scoreless innings over his last seven appearances.

Nogosek has thrown 19.2 innings at the major league level this year, all with the Mets, and has a 2.79 ERA and 5.49 FIP over that span. He has a 9.53 over 5.2 innings with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets since missing some time himself in late August. In total, he has a 2.33 ERA at that level in 38.2 innings this year.