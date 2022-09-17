Mets beat Pirates again at Citi Field

For the third time in as many nights, the Mets took care of business against a lesser team by beating the Pirates at Citi Field.

The Mets jumped out to an early lead when Eduardo Escobar, who continues to be on a tear at the plate, hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second. That was more than enough, as Chris Bassitt threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, two walks, and just three hits allowed.

The Mets tacked on a couple more runs on a pair of bases loaded walks, with Brandon Nimmo drawing one in the sixth and Pete Alonso the other in the eighth.

David Peterson made his first appearance in relief since the Mets decided to experiment with him as a reliever ahead of the playoffs, and he gave up one run two-and-one-third innings. Adam Ottavino finished the ninth inning to wrap up a 5-1 win for the Mets.

