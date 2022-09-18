Mets Morning News: Givens to IL, but Scherzer and Megill set to be activated

Meet the Mets

Eduardo Escobar’s second-inning three-run homer helped lift the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the Pirates at Citi Field. Chris Bassitt tossed six scoreless innings en route to his 14th win of the season, allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters while walking two. The Mets added a couple of runs on bases loaded walks in the sixth and eighth innings. Rodolfo Castro broke up the shutout with a solo homer against David Peterson in the eighth, but Peterson was otherwise excellent in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of relief. Adam Ottavino recorded the final two outs for the Mets to polish off a clean victory.

Mychael Givens went on the injured list for an unspecified (likely COVID-related) issue prior to yesterday’s game and Stephen Nogosek was called up to take his spot on the roster.

The Mets were hit with their 100th pitch in yesterday’s game and are still on track to set a record in that department.

Starling Marte said there is a “good possibility” he’ll be back before the end of the regular season, though he cannot yet throw and hit without pain in his fractured finger.

Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill are both set to be activated from the injured list on Monday.

Drew Smith was also set to make back-to-back appearances in his rehab assignment Friday and Saturday and could be activated from the injured list if that proceeds without issue.

Joey Lucchesi “is not forgotten” as a late-season option for the Mets, as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets’ lack of alternatives in center field makes the Mets’ decision whether to retain Brandon Nimmo even more important, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Today at 10:30am at Belmont State Park, Team Buddy Harrelson will take part in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Harrelson has been battling Alzheimer’s for the past few years. You can follow this link to be part of the team and make a contribution to the Alzeheimer’s Association.

Daniel Vogelbach visited the United States Merchant Marine Academy yesterday on Long Island to speak with its baseball team.

Around the National League East

The Braves edged out the Phillies 4-3 thanks to some heavy lifting from their bullpen and an off night from Aaron Nola.

In horrible news for the Braves, Ozzie Albies, who just returned from the injured list, fractured his pinky finger in yesterday’s game and will miss the rest of the regular season. He could be available in the postseason, however.

The Nationals hit four solo homers in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Jon Heyman of the New York Post asserts there is no East Coast bias in MVP voting, as supporters of Shohei Ohtani for this year’s award claim. And he also argues that Aaron Judge is the clear AL MVP winner, despite Ohtani’s continued brilliance.

Frankie Montas went for an MRI on his shoulder, but is optimistic the issue is not serious.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

A Pod of Their Own had our annual Dollars for Dingers fundraising event at Ebbs Brewery at Citi Field and raised over $2,000 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Lukas Vlahos brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played their last game at the Polo Grounds on this date in 1963.