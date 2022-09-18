Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/18/22: Missing the low minors already

*All results from games played on September 17, 2022

SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 3 (BOX)

Syracuse put up a two-spot in the bottom of the first, but Buffalo scored two of their own in the top of the fourth to tie things. Syracuse scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Buffalo scored a run of their own in the top of the sixth to tie things. Syracuse scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Buffalo had no answer for that.

HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Jose Chacin wasn’t bad, but the bullpen blowup late in the game made pitching seem a lot worse. Of course, it would help if Binghamton could score some runs.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

DIVISION SERIES GAME 3

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

St. Lucie will play the Dunedin Blue Jays in the Florida State League champion series beginning tonight.

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Yolmer Sanchez

Goat of the Night

Binghamton Rumble Ponies offense