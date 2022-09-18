Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/18/22: Missing the low minors already

*All results from games played on September 17, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (58-82)
SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 3 (BOX)
Syracuse put up a two-spot in the bottom of the first, but Buffalo scored two of their own in the top of the fourth to tie things. Syracuse scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Buffalo scored a run of their own in the top of the sixth to tie things. Syracuse scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Buffalo had no answer for that.
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, BB, SB (7)
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-5, R, HR (9), 2 RBI, K
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 1-5, RBI, 3 K
- RF Daniel Palka: 1-4, 2 R, BB
- SS Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, R, HR (10), 2 RBI, HBP
- C Nick Dini: 0-4, 2 K, PB (3)
- LF Khalil Lee: 2-4, R, 2 2B, RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-2, R, 2 BB
- 3B Deven Marrero: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, W (2-2), BS (1)
- RHP Adonis Medina: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Drew Smith: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-41/53-82)
HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
Jose Chacin wasn’t bad, but the bullpen blowup late in the game made pitching seem a lot worse. Of course, it would help if Binghamton could score some runs.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, K
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3
- RF Zach Ashford: 2-3
- C Nic Gaddis: 1-3, PB (1)
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-2, BB
- RHP Jose Chacin: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, L (4-9)
- RHP Carlos Ocampo: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
St. Lucie will play the Dunedin Blue Jays in the Florida State League champion series beginning tonight.
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Yolmer Sanchez
Goat of the Night
Binghamton Rumble Ponies offense
