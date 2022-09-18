Mets complete sweep of Pirates

The Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates with a win at Citi Field this afternoon. Jacob deGrom struck out thirteen, and Mets pitchers struck out a franchise record twenty batters in total in the victory.

It was the Mets who scored first, as Jeff McNeil singled in a run in the bottom of the first. McNeil drew a bases loaded walk to drive in the team’s second run of the game in the second, and Pete Alonso brought in the third with a fielder’s choice ground out later in that inning.

Despite having several opportunities with the bases loaded, that was all the Mets did on the scoring front through the first five innings of the game. And deGrom faltered a bit in the sixth, as he allowed a game-tying three-run home run to Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz.

Fortunately, Seth Lugo threw a scoreless inning, and Joely Rodríguez was brilliant in two scoreless innings, setting up a big bottom of the eighth for the Mets. Pinch runner Terrence Gore helped to manufacture a run by stealing second base and advancing to third on a throwing error, and Brandon Nimmo brought him home with a bloop single. Vogelbach drove in two more runs with a single later in the inning, and Eduardo Escobar capped the Mets’ scoring when he drove in their seventh run of the day with a fielder’s choice ground out.

Trevor May took over from there and threw a scoreless ninth inning.

SB Nation Gamethreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Bucs Dugout

Box scores and WPA to follow