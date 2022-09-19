From Complex To Queens, Episode 188: 2022 is almost in the rear view mirror; Arizona Fall League, here we come!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On this date all the way back in 1796, George Washington’s farewell address to the nation was published, so Steve, Lukas, and Ken discuss some emotional and shocking baseball farewells in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they review how the Mets’ minor league affiliates did this past week, with a focus on Brooklyn and St. Lucie’s playoff runs.

Following that, they discuss the upcoming Arizona Fall League season now that the initial rosters have been announced.

