Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/19/22: No more Binghamton, one more St. Lucie!

*All results from games played on September 18, 2022

SYRACUSE 9, BUFFALO 8 (BOX)

Syracuse and Buffalo’s last meeting of 2022 was a hard hitting affair. The two teams combined to score 17 runs on 18 hits and 7 walks. Four Bison batters went yard, while three Syracuse hitters- Francisco Alvarez, Carlos Rincon, and Jake Mangum- did the same. Mangum’s homer was the deciding moment of the game, as it broke an 8-8 tie and gave Syracuse the lead. Speaking of Mangum, he also had a webgem catch earlier in the second inning, making a full extension leap to rob Rafael Lantigua of extra bases. We love us some Jake Mangum, folks.

HARTFORD 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies took an early lead, scoring a run in the first and three more in the second, but David Griffin gave up three runs in the third and Jordan Gerber gave up three more in his two innings of work, putting Binghamton behind the eight ball. The Rumble Ponies would end up not scoring at all after the second managing just two singles and a walk for the rest of the game.

With the loss, the Rumble Ponies season mercifully has come to an end. At not point in either the first half or the second half did Binghamton seem remotely competitive; the team ended the first half 28-41, 16.0 games behind the Somerset Patriots, and ended the second half 25-42, 19.0 games behind the Portland SeaDogs.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

DIVISION SERIES GAME 3

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 1

ST. LUCIE 6, DUNEDIN 5 (BOX)

Before St. Lucie starter Layonel Ovalles even threw a pitch, he had a 2-0 lead thanks to a Raul Beracierta two-run single that plated 2022 draftees D’Andre Smith and Kevin Parada. It’s a good thing he was gifted the lead, because did not have a good first inning himself, allowing two runs of his own to score, including a walk with bases loaded to force in a run. Tanner Murphy scored a run in the third to give St. Lucie the edge, but the lead once again didn’t last for long, as Dunedin responded immediately with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and another in the fourth. Kevin Parada drove in a run in the seventh to make things 5-4, but the tying run was left stranded at second. The same thing happened in the eighth, the tying run was left stranded at second. Down to their last out in the ninth, Carlos Dominguez came to the plate with Kevin Parada at first. Dominguez was having a terrible evening, going 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts. After a terrible looking swing, he smoked Trey Crumbie’s next pitch over the center field wall 404 feet, giving St. Lucie a 6-5 lead. Raimon Gomez, who came in in the sixth and had blanked the Blue Jays ever since, facing 8 batters and getting 8 outs, remained in the game for the ninth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

One more win, and the St. Lucie Mets are the Florida State League champions! Blade Tidwell will be getting the start, so you gotta figure, at least right now, advantage St. Lucie.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Carlos Dominguez

Goat of the Night

Jordan Gerber