Mets Morning News: Mopped

Meet the Mets

Doing What A Good Team Should™ the Mets completed a four-game mopping of the Pirates with a 7-3 victory in Sunday’s series finale.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday.

In Sunday’s win, the Mets pitching staff combined to strike out 20 Pirates hitters, tying a major league record for a nine-inning game.

When your Big Beefy Boy is the recipient of the team’s 102nd hit by pitch of the year, it isn’t a surprise when the benches suddenly clear.

For the first time since September 29, 2009, the Mets, Yankees, Giants, and Jets all won on the same day.

Ten days shy of her 96th birthday, Hall of Famer Gil Hodges’ wife Joan passed away on Saturday night.

In his next visit to the Mets’ hand specialist, Brett Baty will be asked to bring her a bat to put on her wall...and also to test his grip.

The Mets are the latest playoff team to be the beneficiaries of the Terrance Gore Experience.

Former major league infielder, brother of Rickie Weeks, and current Mets minor league instructor Jemile Weeks has joined the team in Queens for the final few weeks of the season.

In the next 48 hours, the Mets will have to make room for and activate Tylor Megill, Max Scherzer, and Drew Smith.

2016 Mets Legend Alejandro De Aza won the Atlantic League batting title with the Long Island Ducks.

Around the National League East

The Phillies provided absolutely zero help to the Mets as the Braves swept them following a 5-2 loss in the series finale.

Sandy Alcantara threw his fifth complete game of the season as the Marlins leave Washington with a 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Spencer Strider slipped past Randy Johnson to reach the 200 strikeout plateau faster than any pitcher in any season in major league history.

Ozzie Albies’ fractured pinky won’t require surgery, so he will be put in a cast for three weeks and reassessed at that point in time.

Former Mets ace and current Phillies cyberbully Noah Syndergaard has been moved to Philadelphia’s bullpen for at least this coming week.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, setting a new AL righty record and pulling him within two home runs of tying Roger Maris’ league record.

After a four hit performance on Sunday, Aaron Judge is within one point of batting average away from leading the American League in all three Triple Crown categories.

Framber Valdez recorded his 25th consecutive quality start, breaking the single-season streak record set by Jacob deGrom in 2018.

Last Wednesday, Freddie Freeman was given a day off after the Dodgers clinched the NL West title and he wasn’t too happy about it.

2012 Cy Young Award winner and 2018 World Series champion David Price will retire at the conclusion of the Dodgers’ 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

Today would’ve been Duke Snider’s 96th birthday, but it actually is Randy Myers’ 60th.