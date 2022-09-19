Mets reinstate Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill from injured list

The Mets have reinstated right-handed pitchers Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill from the 15- and 60-day injured list, respectively. And to make room for them on the active roster, the team has optioned right-handed pitcher Stephen Nogosek and left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio to Triple-A Syracuse.

While Scherzer has had a coupe of stints on the injured list this year that have limited his number of starts and innings total, he has been nothing short of excellent when healthy. In 127.2 innings of work with the Mets, he has a 2.26 ERA and 2.53 FIP. He’s set to start against the Brewers in Milwaukee tonight.

Megill has only made nine appearances for the Mets this year, all of which were starts early in the season. While he put up good numbers in his first few outings, he has a 5.01 ERA and 3.59 FIP in 41.1 innings. During his rehab assignment, he pitched exclusively in relief, as he is expected to work as a reliever for the Mets the rest of the way this year.