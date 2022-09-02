This Week in Mets Quotes: Past Mets celebrate their history, present Mets making their own

Your 2022 Mets: Backed Taijuan’s confidence with two follow-up wins.

“I think we match up well against [The Dodgers], but it’s always going to be a dogfight when you face good teams. Tonight was a dogfight. They came out on top tonight, but I think we’ll be back tomorrow.” -Taijuan Walker [New York Post]

Sincerely, Old Timers’ Day was an absolute joy to watch.

“I think it’s a big day for the families of the players, too. Some of the kids and people here have never seen their fathers or grandfathers play. I think to see the response that people have for them, means a lot to their families.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“Believe me, it doesn’t go unnoticed. I told [Cohen], ‘Thank you.’ He didn’t want to hear it.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“[Cohen’s] brought a sense of hope, that’s probably the best way to put it. The whole fan base has a sense of hope now that this is sustainable. Year in and year out, that whatever it takes, it’s going to be done. That’s just a great feeling as a fan. He seems to understand the modern way of doing things and what the fan base responds to.” -David Cone [New York Post]

“It’s their day, it’s not my day, OK. I’m just happy I could bring them together. It’s better late than never. We have such great history with the Mets, it’s important to celebrate it.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

“These are simple things. I think the fans just want to know you care, and want to know that ownership is listening. That’s all I’m trying to do. I’m doing this for the fans, and so I’m listening to what they have to say. I don’t always have to agree, right, but it’s important to me to know what they’re thinking and it’s important to me that they know that I care.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

“He’s definitely changing things. He knows, he gets it. … Nothing against the Wilpons, they were great, too, but he’s taking it to a whole ’nother level. What I mean by that, getting alumni back involved, putting the fans first and the organization, putting a competitive team back on the field.” -Doc Gooden [New York Post]

Knight: "It's a special thing for me to be here and think maybe I'm back to being a part of this organization.... Mr. Cohen spoke to me today. I hadn't spoken to Jeff Wilpon in 30 years." https://t.co/0sp0gZ9YoD — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 27, 2022

“The biggest thing that I saw was the smiles on their faces for the recognition and the people that showed up to acknowledge what they’ve done for the organization. You could tell that everyone that was there wished they could go back to those days and it made me realize that this is pretty darn cool … and tried to take that out to the game.” -Brandon Nimmo [New York Post]

Pedro Martínez says he stepped into the Mets clubhouse today and asked Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to "get it done for me."



"I feel like it's unfinished business," Martínez said of his own time in Flushing. "I just pray to God that those guys do what I couldn't do." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 27, 2022

Really high praise when Scherzer says it’s fun to watch you pitch.

“When he’s out there he can absolutely dominate anybody. The fastball just jumps out of his hand, and yet he has such precision with his slider, as well. It’s definitely been fun watching and talking to him.” -Max Scherzer [New York Post]

It’s a joy to get to watch Jake pitch when he’s healthy. I hope he wants to stay.

“Listen, he certainly has the right to do that. We love Jacob, and I think he’s the best pitcher in baseball. We’ll do whatever we can to make sure he stays. But it’s his decision, not ours. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, all right. Right now we’re trying to win our division and we’re going to sit down with Jake and try to figure it out at the end of the season.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

"He's pretty much the best, maybe the best to ever pitch."



- Mookie Betts on Jacob deGrom pic.twitter.com/BRXpz4geZS — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 1, 2022

On Brandon’s Nimmo’s catch.

“This had a playoff feel to it. It’s a sold-out crowd. It’s electric. The atmosphere is awesome. The 7 Line is right there behind it. So I think it’s just the culmination of the atmosphere, the teams that are playing and how important these games are becoming down the stretch.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

“That was awesome. I made a mistake there, and he helped me out.” -Jacob deGrom [MLB]

“It’s robbing a home run and we end up winning by one run. So that’s probably at the top.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

“It was a big moment. I came through for my guys. I love when I can contribute and help these guys, because they pour their blood, sweat and tears out there on the field every day. I want to be there with them, helping them the best that I can. That was just the emotion of me helping my guys out pouring onto the field.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

Has deGrom ever been able to say that before?

“I had good defense behind me tonight. Thankful for that.” -Jacob deGrom [New York Post]

Not to get lost, but besides the Dodgers Series and Old Timers’ Day, the Mets had another come from behind walk off win prior.

“Not panic and just trust how good we are.” -Chris Bassitt [MLB]

“Nothing needs to be said. It’s just kind of looking around and going, ‘OK, it’s time to go to work here.’ … It’s kind of like our thing.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

“As long as they’ve got an out left, these guys are going to continue to grind. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of and to watch.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“It’s a privilege to be put in those situations. I’m just trying to put the ball in play hard every single time I go up there.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Timmy Trumpet unsurprisingly crushed his interview.

“It’s absolutely insane. It’s incredibly humbling and a great honor that a world-class athlete is using my song as inspiration to run on that pitch. This guy’s such a professional, he could do this with any song. But I’m very thankful to the Mets supporters and anyone that’s adding this track to their playlist and supporting ‘Narco.’” -Timmy Trumpet [MLB]

“But I can tell you. I can assure you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.” -Timmy Trumpet [MLB]

“I can’t wait to see Díaz play this at the World Series in a victory. I’ll be there for that one.” -Timmy Trumpet [MLB]

Just a couple of expert trumpet players chopping it up. @TimmyTrumpet pic.twitter.com/8uTqEpXIdi — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 30, 2022

Across the street, Lindor watched the GOAT.

“It’s special, very special. It’s one of the moments, games that you have goose bumps for the vast majority of the game. It’s awesome.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

Mets Tweets of the Week

As part of today's Old Timers’ Day ceremonies, we have retired Willie Mays' No. 24. pic.twitter.com/aJYhZFk1LL — New York Mets (@Mets) August 27, 2022