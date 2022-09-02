Mets finish off homestand with three against Nationals

The Mets (84-48) conclude their 10-game homestand with three against the last-place Nationals (45-86). The Mets have won 10 of 13 games against the Nationals this season, including all three they’ve played against them at Citi Field. They Mets have gone 5-2 on this homestand so far.

The Mets are coming off one of their most impressive series wins of the year, taking two of three from the Dodgers. They dropped the opener 4-3 in a back-and-forth affair. The Mets held a lead in the first on a Starling Marte bunt single, which brought home Brandon Nimmo thanks to a throwing error from Andrew Heaney that allowed Marte to go to third. Los Angeles would jump ahead 3-1 in the third after Taijuan Walker hit Joey Gallo with the bases loaded and then surrendered a two-run single to Gavin Lux. Marte homered in the third to cut the lead, and Mark Canha homered in the fourth to tie the game up. Things remained tied into the seventh, when Lux singled to drive home Freddie Freeman with the game-winning run. As a result, the Mets were denied the opportunity to utilize Timmy Trumpet.

The Mets would get the opportunity and capitalize in Wednesday’s electric 2-1 win. The game was a pitcher’s duel between Tyler Anderson and Jacob deGrom, and both pitchers delivered. The Mets got both their runs on a Marte two-run homer, while Los Angeles broke through on a solo homer from Mookie Betts in the sixth. The Dodgers almost tied the game in the seventh, but Nimmo robbed Justin Turner of a game-tying homer. Edwin Díaz came into the game with a live performance from Timmy Trumpet, and the right-hander shut the door on the Dodgers for the save.

The Mets got a 5-3 victory on Thursday afternoon to close out a series win. The Mets took a lead in the first against an unusually erratic Clayton Kershaw, who walked home a run. Los Angeles got two runs in the second on a Chris Taylor single, and Kershaw retired 13 straight, but the Mets jumped back in front on a Francisco Lindor double and a Darin Ruf sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Mets got two insurance runs in the seventh on hits from Nimmo and Marte, which gave a cushion for a Díaz in the eighth. The right-hander gave up a run but no more and finished with the hardest pitch of his career, and Adam Ottavino shut the door in the ninth.

August was a great month for Jeff McNeil, who led the club with a 178 wRC+ and a 1.7 fWAR while slashing .385/.414/.560 in 29 games. Canha also had his best month of the season and has been an extra base hit machine of late. The outfielder hit .292/.395/.583 with four home runs, a 175 wRC+, and a 1.0 fWAR in 26 games. Marte, meanwhile, led the club with five homers in the month while hitting .266/.339/.468 with a 133 wRC+ and a 0.7 fWAR in 29 games. Francisco Lindor, who suffered through an 0-for-20 stretch later in the month, still ended it slashing .286/.372/.420 with four home runs, a 132 wRC+, and a 1.3 fWAR in 30 games.

The Nationals come into this series after winning two out of three against the Athletics. Before that, they dropped two of three to the Reds.

Joey Meneses, who debuted against the Mets on August 2 and hit a home run in his first major league game, carried an 11-game hitting streak after that feat and ended the month leading Washington’s offense with a 165 wRC+ while posting a .333/.367/.591 slash line and a team-high six home runs and a 0.7 fWAR in 24 games. Ildemaro Vargas, who also came up on August 2 following the team’s fire sale, led the club with a 0.8 fWAR in 23 August games while slashing .325/.369/.494 with three home runs and a 140 wRC+.

Friday, September 2: Josiah Gray vs. David Peterson, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Gray (2022): 123.1 IP, 140 K, 53 BB, 32 HR, 4.67 ERA, 5.66 FIP, 1.31 WHIP, 1.0 bWAR

Gray is coming off three solid starts in a row. His last time out, he allowed one earned run on four hits over 5.0 innings, though he did walk a season-high five batters. Prior to that, he struck out ten batters for the third time this year, allowing three earned runs on five hits over 6.0 innings. Gray has served up 32 home runs this season, the most of any NL starter. His 2.34 HR/9 is the worst mark among NL starting pitchers who have pitched at least 120.0 innings.

Peterson (2022): 89.2 IP, 104 K, 40 BB, 9 HR, 3.21 ERA, 3.68 FIP, 1.28 WHIP, 1.4 bWAR

Peterson had perhaps his strongest start of the year against Colorado his last time out. The left-hander tossed 6.0 shutout innings and limited the Rockies to four hits. He didn’t walk a batter—the first time he’s gone without issuing a free pass in a major league start since July 1 against the Rangers—and struck out seven. With Carlos Carrasco returning, Peterson will get another start which should, in effect, give deGrom an extra day of rest between starts.

Saturday, September 3: Patrick Corbin vs. Max Scherzer, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Corbin (2022): 127.2 IP, 113 K, 45 BB, 24 HR, 6.56 ERA, 4.97 FIP, 1.76 WHIP, -2.4 bWAR

Corbin has had a horrendous season, there’s no other way to put it. He has the most losses (17) among NL starters and has allowed the most hits (180) and earned runs (93). His ERA and WHIP are the highest among NL starters with at least 120.0 innings pitched, while his FIP is second-highest only to his teammate Gray. He did pick up his fifth win of the season his last time out, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in 6.0 innings against Cincinnati. Three of his losses have come against the Mets.

Scherzer (2022): 122.2 IP, 148 K, 2 BB, 9 HR, 2.27 ERA, 2.47 FIP, 0.93 WHIP, 4.5 bWAR

Scherzer suffered a hard-luck loss in his last outing against the Rockies. The right-hander was superb, going 7.0 innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out 11 and walked one, but the run he let through in the seventh proved to be the difference, as the offense could do nothing all game. It was his second straight start missing out on his 200th career win, and he will hope that the third time’s the charm.

Sunday, September 4: Erick Fedde vs. Carlos Carrasco, 1:40 p.m. on SNY

Fedde (2022): 100.1 IP, 80 K, 49 BB, 15 HR, 5.29 ERA, 4.94 FIP, 1.57 WHIP, 0.1 bWAR

Fedde has had a typical Fedde year, which is to say, his ERA’s been in the mid-fours for most of it. The right-hander, who has been a staple in the Washington rotation for the past few years, had a rough one his last time out, allowing six earned runs on a season-high nine hits over just 2 2⁄ 3 innings against Oakland. It was his second straight start absorbing a loss, and fourth time in five outings. The Mets pummeled him at Citi Field back on May 30, collecting six runs on eight hits against Fedde and knocking him out of the game after 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

Carrasco (2022): 126.1 IP, 124 K, 33 BB, 15 HR, 3.92 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 1.30 WHIP, 1.6 bWAR

Carrasco was set to miss 3-4 weeks with a low grade oblique strain, but he’s returning on the low end of that projection and without a rehab assignment. The right-hander tossed a simulated game and a bullpen session and was deemed well enough to return on Sunday, though he will likely be limited in how deep he can go into the game. He exited his last start against the Atlanta Braves after only 2.0 innings, where he gave up three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk (and a rain delay interruption in the middle). Before that, he was on a nice run of three straight quality starts, and had posted a 1.70 ERA, a 2.80 FIP, and a 1.16 WHIP in a six-start span from July 9 through August 9.

Prediction: The Mets sweep the Nationals!