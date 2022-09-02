Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/2/22: Tylor Megill, relief ace?

*All results from games played on Wednesday September 1, 2022

GAME ONE: METS 4, WILKES-BARRE 1 / 7 (BOX)

The Mets played two today, due to a makeup game from August 30th. They won game one with relative ease, despite going down 1-0 in the third. A Daniel Palka double tied it in the fourth, a Dom Smith single gave them a 2-1 lead in the fifth, and sixth inning singles by Goskue Katoh and Michael Perez made it the 4-1 lead that would last the rest of the game.

GAME TWO : WILKES-BARRE 3, SYRACUSE 2 / 10 (BOX)

Game two, which served as the makeup from the 30th, went worse than game one, as evidenced by the loss. They swapped runs in the third, with Dom Smith driving in a run in both ends of the double header. That 1-1 score would hold until the eighth, when Khalil Lee would smoke a double to make it 2-1. The RailrRiders would tie it in the bottom of the frame, and after a scoreless ninth, walk off the Mets in the 10th.

SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Well, Binghamton loss in tough fashion, but there was a silver lining by way of a perfect Tylor Megill rehab assignment. The right-hander threw a single inning (following a rough David Griffin performance as the starter), striking out the side on 19 pitches (11 strikes). The Mets bullpen can absolutely use his services if he’s healthy, and this was a good showing.

As for the rest of the game, Somerset dropped four runs on ten hits off starter David Griffin, and the Rumble Ponies could not come back from that.

BROOKLYN 9, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn continued their strong second half performance with an absolute drubbing of Wilmington. The Brooklyn pitching staff tossed eight shutout innings, led by a 7 inning, three hit performance by Luis Moreno. Daniel Juarez was the only one to surrender a run, allowing an RBI force out in the ninth.

Offensively they were carried by JT Schwartz, Jose Mena, Jaylen Palmer and Matt O’Neill, with the quartet going 11-16 with six RBI and seven runs scored.

ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 5 (BOX)

This game was a roller coaster of emotions for our St. Lucie Mets, who have had an uneven second half after a dominant first.

They ran out to a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. with Junior Tillien, D’Andre Smith, Vincent Perozo, and Raul Beracierta all driving in runs. Douglas Orellana and Kolby Kubichek gave those runs back in the fifth and sixth innings, as the Hammerheads tied it up at five, a score that held until the ninth.

The ninth started with two quick outs, and extra innings looked immanent. Brad Malm was having none of it, walking to keep the inning alive. Omar De Los Santos, who wanted to go home, took a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence to secure the walk off win.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Mena

Goat of the Night

David Griffin