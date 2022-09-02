Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/2/22: Tylor Megill, relief ace?

*All results from games played on Wednesday September 1, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (53-73)
GAME ONE: METS 4, WILKES-BARRE 1 / 7 (BOX)
The Mets played two today, due to a makeup game from August 30th. They won game one with relative ease, despite going down 1-0 in the third. A Daniel Palka double tied it in the fourth, a Dom Smith single gave them a 2-1 lead in the fifth, and sixth inning singles by Goskue Katoh and Michael Perez made it the 4-1 lead that would last the rest of the game.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 2-4
- RF Jake Mangum: 0-3, BB
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-4, R, RBI, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-4, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- SS Yolmer Sanchez: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-3, 2B, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-0
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 2-3, 2 R, RBI
- C Michael Perez: 1-3, RBI, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (3-2)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, S (8)
GAME TWO : WILKES-BARRE 3, SYRACUSE 2 / 10 (BOX)
Game two, which served as the makeup from the 30th, went worse than game one, as evidenced by the loss. They swapped runs in the third, with Dom Smith driving in a run in both ends of the double header. That 1-1 score would hold until the eighth, when Khalil Lee would smoke a double to make it 2-1. The RailrRiders would tie it in the bottom of the frame, and after a scoreless ninth, walk off the Mets in the 10th.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-5, R, 2B, 3 K
- RF Jake Mangum: 1-5, K
- DH Dominic Smith: 1-5, R, RBI, K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 0-5, 2 K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-5, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB (12)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-1, 3 BB
- C Nick Meyer: 0-4, K
- 3B Branden Fryman: 1-4, 2B, 3 K, E (1)
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, BS (5)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (6-3)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-31/49-72)
SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
Well, Binghamton loss in tough fashion, but there was a silver lining by way of a perfect Tylor Megill rehab assignment. The right-hander threw a single inning (following a rough David Griffin performance as the starter), striking out the side on 19 pitches (11 strikes). The Mets bullpen can absolutely use his services if he’s healthy, and this was a good showing.
As for the rest of the game, Somerset dropped four runs on ten hits off starter David Griffin, and the Rumble Ponies could not come back from that.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-3, R, 3B, 2 BB, K, SB (3)
- DH Carlos Cortes: 1-5, RBI, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 2-4, R, K, E (14)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-2, 2B, 2 BB
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 0-2, RBI, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, K
- LF Zach Ashford: 0-4, 2 K
- RHP David Griffin: 5.0 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, L (1-6)
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Tylor Megill: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (34-22/64-59)
BROOKLYN 9, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
Brooklyn continued their strong second half performance with an absolute drubbing of Wilmington. The Brooklyn pitching staff tossed eight shutout innings, led by a 7 inning, three hit performance by Luis Moreno. Daniel Juarez was the only one to surrender a run, allowing an RBI force out in the ninth.
Offensively they were carried by JT Schwartz, Jose Mena, Jaylen Palmer and Matt O’Neill, with the quartet going 11-16 with six RBI and seven runs scored.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-4, BB
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 K, E (2)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, E (9)
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-5, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- DH Jose Mena: 4-4, 2 R, 2 2B
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-4, R, RBI
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB
- RHP Luis Moreno: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (3-7)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 WP
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (28-27/69-52)
ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 5 (BOX)
This game was a roller coaster of emotions for our St. Lucie Mets, who have had an uneven second half after a dominant first.
They ran out to a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. with Junior Tillien, D’Andre Smith, Vincent Perozo, and Raul Beracierta all driving in runs. Douglas Orellana and Kolby Kubichek gave those runs back in the fifth and sixth innings, as the Hammerheads tied it up at five, a score that held until the ninth.
The ninth started with two quick outs, and extra innings looked immanent. Brad Malm was having none of it, walking to keep the inning alive. Omar De Los Santos, who wanted to go home, took a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence to secure the walk off win.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- C Kevin Parada: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3, RBI, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, R, 2 K, E
- LF Raul Beracierta: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, K
- 3B Brad Malm: 0-3, R, BB, K
- P Javier Atencio: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- P Douglas Orellana: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- P Kolby Kubichek: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- P Joshua Cornielly: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Jose Mena
Goat of the Night
David Griffin
