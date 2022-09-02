Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 110: A Week to Remember

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets had a week to remember, winning five of their last seven games while increasing their division lead to 3 games over the Braves. That doesn’t even account for the first Old Timer’s Day in nearly 30 years, the retirement of Willie Mays’s #24, and the Timmy Trumpet experience. It was a good one, folks.

Chris’s Music Pick:

PJ Harvey - Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea

Brian’s Music Pick:

Neko Case - Fox Confessor Brings the Flood

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.