The Mets did not play their best baseball to open the series against the Nationals but they managed to rally in the sixth to take down Washington by a score of 7-3 to stay three games ahead of the Braves in the standings.

David Peterson got the start and was a bit shaky and a bit unlucky. He exited the game with one out in the sixth after giving up a game-tying double to Ildlemaro Vargas. He limited the damage to three runs while giving up eight hits. He struck out six and had to do some heavy lifting when Tomás Nido had a brain cramp and threw to third base on a dropped strike three call. The ball went into the outfield since Eduardo Escobar was not expecting a throw which lead to Washington’s first run. The batter also reached first but while looking a bit rattled Peterson worked out of trouble that inning. Overall it was a mixed bag for the lefty but ultimately he gave his team a chance to win.

Eduardo Escobar and Pete Alonso both went deep to help power the offense against local kid Josiah Gray who got the start for Washington. Alonso’s came at a crucial moment right after the Nationals had tied to game which jumpstarted a four-run rally. Nido and Brandon Nimmo also had big hits in the inning to build the Mets lead.

Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Mark Canha all had productive days at the plate which was a positive given how the offense has been struggling lately. Eduardo Escobar has also looked much better since his return from the injured list and he drove in three of the Mets seven runs.

Once Peterson left the game it was up to the bullpen to hold Washington and first up was Mychal Givens who had one of his better outings as a Met. He didn’t allow a run in 1.2 innings of work and kept the game tied in the sixth when he relieved Peterson.

Seth Lugo followed and had to work around a couple of runners but he ended the game with a flourish with a decisive strikeout. The Mets did what they had to do against a weaker opponent to keep their lead in this final month in the season.

Box scores

MLB

ESPN

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Federal Baseball

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Pete Alonso, +18.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: David Peterson, -16.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: -1.2% WPA

Mets hitters: +51.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Eduardo Escobar home run in second

Teh sux0rest play: Ildemaro Vargas double in sixth