While it’s been inevitable for a while, the Mets made it official last night: They are going to the playoffs for the 10th time in their 60-year history. The Mets topped the Brewers 7-2 to punch their ticket to the postseason, though it remains to be seen if they will go in as a division champion or as a Wild Card team. Pete Alonso’s mammoth three-run home run off Corbin Burnes set the tone, and back-to-back triples from Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor to lead off the sixth, as well as a Daniel Vogelbach double later in the inning, gave the team some insurance. The Mets added two more in the eighth for some good measure after Tylor Megill gave two back in his first outing since Jun 16. Max Scherzer was perfect over six innings in his return from the IL, because he is just built different. The win was the 200th of his illustrious career.

Yesterday’s celebration was just the start, as Scherzer and the Mets showed their true playoff ambitions.

Steve Cohen, who flew in to Milwaukee to attend last night’s game, called the postseason clinching the “first step” for his team.

Cohen’s pockets are about to be a little lighter, as the Mets are one of a record six teams that will have to pay the luxury tax.

The Mets made some roster moves ahead of yesterday’s game.

Drew Smith is also set to return, which presents the club with a tough roster decision.

William Ladson spoke with Alonso about the team’s playoff hopes and Buck Showalter’s leadership.

Terrence Gore has become a speedy secret weapon for the Mets.

The Mets have begun interviewing candidates to replace Sandy Alderson.

The Mets control their own destiny as they try to fend off the Braves and win their first NL East title in seven years.

Tim Britton explored six questions the club must answer before October in his latest edition of This Week in Mets.

Anthony DiComo shared his Mets newsletter, in which he noted that Mets veterans think it’s important to celebrate a playoff berth.

Around the National League East

The Braves kept pace with the Mets in the tight NL East race as they defeated the Nationals 5-2.

The Marlins walloped the Cubs 10-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Jayson Stark wrote about what he thought will (and won’t) happen with next season’s rule changes.

The latest MLB Power Rankings see the Mets climbing up to the third spot.

Yu Darvish and Yordan Alvarez were the NL and AL Players of the Week, respectively.

Everyone knows Yankees slugger is trying to break Roger Maris’ AL record with 61 homers, but he is also vying for the AL Triple Crown as well.

Joel Sherman spoke with Pittsburgh skipper Derek Shelton about how he will approach Judge.

The Tigers are hiring Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. Harris is currently GM of the Giants.

Kevin Plawecki, who was just released by the Red Sox, could soon be calling Texas home. Specifically, the Rangers want to sign him.

The Guardians bested the Twins 11-4.

Tyler Anderson carried a no-hit bid into the seventh as the Tigers shut out the Orioles 11-0.

The Astros blanked the Rays 4-0.

The Mariners crushed the Angels 9-1.

The Giants outlasted the Rockies 10-7 in 10 innings.

The Dodgers topped the Diamondbacks 5-2.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

I previewed the team’s series against Milwaukee, and also talked about how John Stearns bridged my mom’s Mets fandom to my own.

On Episode 188 of From Complex to Queens, the crew discussed the minor league season winding down and looked ahead to the Arizona Fall League.

This Date in Mets History

On Sunday, the Mets struck out 20 Pittsburgh batters. Mets pitchers have often found success against the Pirates on September 20. On this date in 1970, Jerry Koosman two-hit Roberto Clemenete’s Pirates. Two years later, Tom Seaver struck out 15 Pittsburgh batters.