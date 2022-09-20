UnforMETable, Episode 96: Pete Harnisch

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past.

A first round draft pick out of Fordham University by tge Baltimore Orioles, Pete Harnisch made his MLB debut before he turned 22.

Harnisch blossomed in Houston, turning into an All Star after Baltimore included him in an historically bad trade.

It thus seemed a joyous homecoming when the Mets acquired Harnisch before the 1995 season. However, the righty struggled with injuries, mental health issues, and disputes with manager Bobby Valentine. He’d flash his more traditional form in Cincinnati after his escape from New York, narrowly missing a chance to haunt his former team in 1999.

