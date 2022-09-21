Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in a row. After a sluggish start, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor came up big with a three run home run and a grand slam respectively to provide all the offense for the Mets. Edwin Diaz got the four out save, as the Mets continued to stay one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

Carlos Carrasco was let down by one pitch in Tuesday’s start, leading to mixed results, as he pitched just four innings.

Drew Smith was activated off the IL before Tuesday’s game.

For many players on the Mets, including veterans, it will be their first time playing in the postseason.

Buck Showalter hinted that there’s a possibility the Mets move up Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to have them both pitch in the Braves series, also allowing deGrom to pitch the final game of the regular season.

By securing a postseason birth, the Mets ended a tumultuous six years in between playoff appearances.

The St. Lucie Mets won the Florida State League last night for the first time since 2006.

Around the National League East

In what is almost a daily occurrence, the Braves won, beating the Nationals 3-2.

Spencer Strider has left oblique soreness and the Braves will skip him in the rotation, but not place him on the injured list.

The Phillies scored 11 runs, and lost, as the Blue Jays put up 18 runs against Philadelphia, as they lost their fifth straight game.

The Marlins fell to the Cubs 2-1, ending up on the wrong side of a pitchers duel.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run in the ninth inning against the Pirates, and Giancarlo Stanton then followed it up with a walk off grand slam to push the Yankees past Pittsburgh.

The Yankees placed Frankie Montas on the injured list.

Canada is reportedly set to drop its COVID vaccination requirements to enter the country on September 30th, which has big implications in the MLB postseason.

Albert Pujols said he is at peace with his retirement decision.

Maury Wills, longtime Los Angeles Dodger, passed away at the age of 89.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2001, Mike Piazza hit his now famous home run against the Braves in the first baseball game back in New York after the attacks of September 11th.