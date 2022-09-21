Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/21/22: We are the champtions

*All results from games played on September 19, 2022

WORCESTER 3, SYRACUSE 2 / 6 INNINGS (BOX)

Syracuse fell behind in the bottom of the third inning when Jordan Yamamoto allowed three runs to score. Syracuse inched closer in the top of the fifth, when Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run homer to cut the Worcester lead to 3-2. Unfortunately, the game was called due to inclement weather in the 6th inning. The Worcester Red Sox ultimately defeated the Syracuse Mets 3-2.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent right-handed pitcher Bryce Montes de Oca on a rehab assignment to the Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

DIVISION SERIES GAME 3

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1

DIVISION SERIES GAME 2

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 1

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 2

ST. LUCIE 6, DUNEDIN 3 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets entered last night’s game with the opportunity to clinch their first championship since 2006. They started quickly, jumping to a 2-0 lead over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the bottom of the first inning on a pair of RBI singles from Kevin Parada and Tanner Murphy. They struck again in the bottom of the second on a solo homer from Brad Maim, and three more runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double from Oscar Campos, and RBI singles from Kevin Parada and Chase Estep to put the Mets ahead 6-0. Blade Tidwell started for the Mets, and pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to keep Dunedin off the board through five. He was relieved by Juan Atencio in the sixth, who surrendered a three-run homer to cut the St. Lucie lead to 6-3. Paul Gervase entered the game with two outs in the sixth, and managed to hold the Blue Jays scoreless for 3.1 innings to secure the victory. The St. Lucie Mets ultimately defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays 6-3, securing their first Florida State League Championship since 2006.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Blade Tidwell

Goat of the Night

RAIN