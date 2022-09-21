Mets vs. Brewers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/21/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Tyler Naquin - RF
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Tomas Nido - C
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Brewers lineup
- Christian Yelich - DH
- Willy Adames - SS
- Rowdy Tellez - 1B
- Hunter Renfroe - RF
- Kolten Wong - 2B
- Jace Peterson - 3B
- Victor Caratini - C
- Tyrone Taylor - LF
- Garrett Mitchell - CF
Adrian Houser - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 2:10 PM EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
