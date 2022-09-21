 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Brewers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/21/22

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for game three against the Brewers.

By Lukas Vlahos
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - LF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Tyler Naquin - RF
  7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  8. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Brewers lineup

  1. Christian Yelich - DH
  2. Willy Adames - SS
  3. Rowdy Tellez - 1B
  4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
  5. Kolten Wong - 2B
  6. Jace Peterson - 3B
  7. Victor Caratini - C
  8. Tyrone Taylor - LF
  9. Garrett Mitchell - CF

Adrian Houser - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 2:10 PM EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

