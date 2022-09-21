Brandon Nimmo leaves Wednesday’s game with apparent quad injury

Brandon Nimmo left Wedneday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent quad injury. A pop up to shallow left center off the bat of Rowdy Tellez was fielded by Jeff McNeil, but saw Nimmo pull up en route to the ball. After a visit from the trainer, Nimmo left the game. The Mets replaced Nimmo with Mark Canha in center field.

Nimmo appeared to be walking fine, without limping, as he left the field and went into the dugout and, eventually, the clubhouse. It appears possible that this was done with an abundance of caution, but the team has yet to make an official announcement about the severity of the injury.

As mentioned on the SNY broadcast, Nimmo had curtailed his running game this season in order to keep himself on the field. This injury, coincidentally, happened after Nimmo stole his third base of the season, all of which have come in the past two weeks. There does not appear to be any correlation between the two, but the timing is quite coincidental.

Update: The official diagnosis from the Mets’ camp is ‘left quad tightness.’