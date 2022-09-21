APOTO (The Show), Episode 2: Four Dollars For Dingers, Three-Run Bombs, Two Missing Co-Hosts, One Game Lead

Welcome to APOTO (The Show), an all-star show hosted by Linda Surovich and Maggie Wiggin from A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue and Brian Salvatore from Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

First up, we discuss this past weekend’s Dollars For Dingers event which, by just about every possible metric, was an incredible success.

Next up, the Mets’ sweep of the Pirates and clinching of a playoff berth, and the emotional highs and lows from such a tight division race.

Finally, we dig into the MVP race in the National League and Albert Pujols’s quest for 700 home runs.

Brian’s Music Pick:

Tony Molina - In the Fade

Linda’s Music Pick:

Spice Girls - Spice World

Maggie’s Music Pick:

Young Wonder - Birth

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin' Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets, and remember, there’s no crying in podcasting.