Mets lose more than just the series finale in Milwaukee

When the Braves lose their first game in nearly a week, the Mets truly could have used a win in order to gain a little ground in the National League East. However, a pinch-hit grand slam put the final nail in the Mets’ coffin, seeing them lose 6-0. But even if the team had won, the day would’ve still been less than perfect.

After leading off the game and stealing his third base of the year against Adrian Houser, Brandon Nimmo pulled up with a tight left quad in the bottom of the first inning and left the game.

In the bottom of the third, Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar were both running for a ball in shallow left field and, while Escobar made the grab, McNeil took a tumble and jammed his knee into the outfield grass. McNeil stayed in the game, but grimaced when running to first, and almost hurt his right hand on an attempted home-run robbing in the seventh.

Taijuan Walker looked strong through the first six innings, surrendering only a solo home run to Willy Adames in the sixth inning. But in the seventh, the wheels came off. A walk and two singles drove Walker from the game, with his team down 2-0. David Peterson entered next, got an out on a sacrifice bunt and struck out Christian Yellich to limit the damage.

After intentionally walking Adames, lefty Rowdy Tellez was pulled for righty pinch hitter Mike Brosseau. Despite only getting up when Brosseau was announced into the game, Drew Smith made his first appearance off the IL trying to put the inning to bed. However, after getting ahead 0-2, Brosseau hit a no-down grand slam to put the Brewers up by six.

The Brewers used six pitchers, striking out just three, but limiting the any real threats. Aside from Mark Canha, who was hit by two pitches, and Luis Guillorme, who was hit by a pittch once, no one reached base twice, and only one batter reached third base.

The Mets did set a modern Major League record for hit by pitches during a season, with 106. So there’s that?

The Mets have an off-day tomorrow, an will pick up in Oakland on Friday night, likely behind the arm of Chris Bassitt.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Oh, sweet, innocent template: there were no winners today.

Big loser: Jeff McNeil, -14.2% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: -4.2% WPA

Total batter WPA: -48.5 WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Luis Guillorme’s seventh inning walk, +7.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Willy Adames’s solo home run in the sixth inning, -16.8% WPA