The Mets were looking to sweep the Brewers but nothing went according to plan. The offense got shut out, both Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil got hurt, Drew Smith gave up a grand slam in his first appearance off the injured list, and the team set the record for hit by pitches in a single season. On the plus side the Braves lost and Steve Gelbs won the sausage race.

Drew Smith might have put the game out of reach but he came out of the appearance feeling healthy.

To mark the occasion of setting the MLB record for hit by pitches in a single season, manager Buck Showalter asked for the ball after Luis Guillorme got plunked in the ninth inning.

Brandon Nimmo exited the game early with a quad injury in the first inning and while Jeff McNeil seemed to be limping he said he was fine after the game.

Steve Gelbs ran in the sausage race as the Polish sausage and won!

Around the National League East

The Braves finally lost a game as they dropped their finale against the Nationals 3-2.

The Marlins fell apart in the eighth inning which led to their 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

The Phillies walked off the Blue Jays in a wild 4-3 victory.

Around Major League Baseball

After another disappointing season, the Royals fired Dayton Moore as the President of Baseball Operations.

Former Giant Buster Posey is now part owner of the team after buying in and joining the board of directors.

While on the injured list, Joey Votto decided to take in a game from the stands.

The Yankees made history when they hit two grand slams 21 hours apart but Aaron Judge did not make history on his own.

There are quite a few powerful sluggers in the game so who could be the next player to make a run at the home run record?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

It was a podcast crossover episode between Amazin’ Avenue (The Show) and A Pod of Their Own.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2016, Asdrubal Cabrera took down the Phillies with an epic walk-off bat flip.