Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/22: Alvarez good, Butto better

*All results from games played on September 21, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, WORCESTER 0 (BOX)

Another good game for Francisco Alvarez as Syracuse plays out the string. The Mets’ top prospect had two more hits and an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Jose Butto was the real star though, striking out eleven and allowing only three baserunners in seven scoreless innings. Not much else to write home about in this one aside from those two, but you’ll take that this time of year.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Butto

Goat of the Night

None