Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/22: Alvarez good, Butto better

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

*All results from games played on September 21, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (60-83)

SYRACUSE 5, WORCESTER 0 (BOX)

Another good game for Francisco Alvarez as Syracuse plays out the string. The Mets’ top prospect had two more hits and an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Jose Butto was the real star though, striking out eleven and allowing only three baserunners in seven scoreless innings. Not much else to write home about in this one aside from those two, but you’ll take that this time of year.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Butto

Goat of the Night

None

