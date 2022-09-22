Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/22: Alvarez good, Butto better

*All results from games played on September 21, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (60-83)
SYRACUSE 5, WORCESTER 0 (BOX)
Another good game for Francisco Alvarez as Syracuse plays out the string. The Mets’ top prospect had two more hits and an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Jose Butto was the real star though, striking out eleven and allowing only three baserunners in seven scoreless innings. Not much else to write home about in this one aside from those two, but you’ll take that this time of year.
- LF Travis Jankowski: 0-4, R, BB, 4 K, SB (15)
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-5, R, RBI, K
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-4, 2 K
- SS Yolmer Sanchez: 1-4, 2B
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-2, R, 2 BB
- RF Khalil Lee: 1-4, R, K
- 3B JT Riddle: 1-4, R, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- RHP Jose Butto: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, H (2)
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Jose Butto
Goat of the Night
None
