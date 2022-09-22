Brandon Nimmo’s MRI comes back clean

The Mets got some good news on their day off, as Brandon Nimmo’s MRI came back clean yesterday. The center fielder will officially be listed as day-to-day, but this is an excellent development for New York.

Nimmo left Wednesday’s game against the Brewers after chasing a fly ball that was caught by Jeff McNeil. He called for a trainer and was walking gingerly as he returned to the team’s dugout. Earlier in the game, he had singled to lead off the game and stolen second base—his third steal of the month. It was later revealed that Nimmo was experiencing left quad tightness, which forced his exit from the contest. It’s unclear whether he will play this weekend against the Oakland Athletics, but, for the moment, it does appear he has avoided the worst of it.

The Mets can ill afford to lose Nimmo for an extended period of time, especially this time of year. The team’s outfield is currently thin with Starling Marte still out. The right field recently resumed hitting and throwing, and hopes to be back for the series against the Braves.