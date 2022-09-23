Meet the Mets

The Mets were off last night. They will resume their fight for the NL East crown tonight as they begin a three-game set against the Athletics.

Brandon Nimmo’s MRI came back clean after he left Wednesday’s game against the Brewers with left quad tightness. The center fielder is day-to-day.

In his return to Oakland, where he pitched for the past six years of his career, Chris Bassitt is excited to show the Mets ‘some fun things’ at Oakland Coliseum.

Max Scherzer wishes he pitched more last September, but he has pitched even less this September due to recent injuries.

The Mets and the Braves are really delivering on the NL East drama.

The Mets must sort out their roster before the postseason.

In their quest to vastly improve their starting pitching, the Rangers could be a potential landing spot for Jacob deGrom.

Joel Sherman broke down what this year’s free agent signings say about deGrom’s value next winter.

The Amazin’ Mets foundation and Northwell Health teamed up to host a Childhood Cancer Awareness Month-themed baseball clinic. Luis Guillorme was one of the Mets who was in attendance.

The Mets formally extended Joey Lucchesi’s rehab assignment.

Anthony DiComo shared his latest Mets Newsletter.

The Syracuse Mets shared their 2023 season schedule.

Around the National League East

The Phillies finally did the Mets a solid by blanking the Braves 1-0. The win put the Mets one up in the loss column and 1.5 up in the NL East overall.

Mike Soroka’s season is over after landing on the IL again with elbow soreness.

Around Major League Baseball

Emma Baccellieri wrote about the minor leaguers who sprung a union on MLB.

Buster Olney shared his power rankings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Jeff Passan analyzed how closers have become MLB’s ultimate showmen.

The Maris family will wait to meet Aaron Judge if and when he ties and surpasses 61 homers.

The Yankees are trying to get Friday’s game off Apple TV+ and back on YES because of Judge’s home run chase, but they are striking out so far.

Judge has not been intentionally walked much up to this point. If opponents start to do it, will the Bronx Bombers make them pay? Joel Sherman explored this question.

Jon Heyman discussed why an extension benefits both Judge and the Yankees.

Jon Heyman examined the fascinating Shohei Ohtani arbitration case.

Chris Gilligan of Fangraphs talked about the regular season, which is lacking intensity.

The Dodgers are picking up Daniel Hudson’s $6.5 million option for 2023.

The Yankees activated Zack Britton and placed Wandy Peralta on the IL with a back/side injury.

The 2023 WBC schedule for games taking place in Arizona and Miami was released yesterday.

Stephen Vogt will retire after ten big league seasons.

The Mariners won 9-5 against the Athletics. The win was costly, however as Julio Rodríguez exited with lower back tightness.

The Cardinals broke out of their recent funk with a 5-4 win over the Padres.

The Giants shut out the Rockies 3-0.

The Rangers beat the Angels 5-3.

The Royals topped the fading Twins 4-1.

The Cubs handed the Pirates their seventh straight loss, this time by a 3-2 score.

The Rays doubled up the Blue Jays 10-5.

The Brewers helped their playoff cause with a 5-1 win over the Reds.

The Orioles blanked the Astros 2-0.

The Guardians held off the White Sox 4-2.

Behind a Mookie Betts walk-off single, the Dodgers earned their 45th come-from-behind win of the season as they walked off the Diamondbacks 3-2.

Aaron Judge just missed his 61st homer in the ninth, but the New York Yankees walked off the Red Sox 5-4 in ten innings.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago evaluated the team’s bullpen options with some players coming off the injured list.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets beat Bob Gibson and the Cardinals 3-2 on this date in 1969. The win reduced the Miracle Mets’ magic number to one game.