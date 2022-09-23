 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/23/22: A wonderful day in the organization

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Thomas Henderson
MLB: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

*All results from games played on September 22, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (61-83)

SYRACUSE 4, WORCESTER 2 (BOX)

The Mets, as an organization, went a perfect 1-0 today, with the Syracuse Mets winning a tidy 4-2 game over the Worcester Red Sox.

Dominic Smith started the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, though Joey Lucchesi gave it back in the bottom of the frame. That 1-1 score lasted all the way until the sixth inning, when Worcester took a 2-1 lead in an unearned run off of Jose Rodriguez.

The Mets wasted no time tying the game, with Carlos Rincon driving in a run in the seventh by way of a double. They would take the lead, for good, in the eighth, on a Nick Meyer double. Dom Smith added an insurance run, putting the final run of the game across with a single.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Smith

Goat of the Night

None

