This Week in Mets Quotes: Mets remember John Stearns

Your 2022 New York Mets: You earn everything in this game.

“You earn everything in this game. Our guys continue to earn it daily.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

I mean he’s 100% correct.

“I’ve been here for a little over four years [and] haven’t played a playoff game. I think the ultimate goal when you get to Spring Training is to get back to the playoffs. You don’t have a chance to win the World Series if you don’t get there.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

The Mets react to clinching their first playoff berth since 2016...

“It’s been some hard-fought years of either just straight losing or thinking that we were going to make it and then being disappointed in the end. It’s been some hard years in there, especially in this market. They expect you to win.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

“You celebrate this. To go that long without being back, that makes this special.” -Jacob deGrom [MLB]

...but they know they’re still playing for the division with some choice words...

“It means something to our organization, and it means something to our fans to be in the playoffs. Those are the moments you play for. We also realize there are bigger moments to be had in the future. So it’s smiles today, but it’s grinding tomorrow.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

“We know we’re not done.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

“We have a long-term goal that started back in February.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

...some oddly choice words.

“We need to focus where our feet are.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Congratulations to Sandy on his well earned partial retirement...

“My time is running a little short, professionally. Family is important. I haven’t been on a summer vacation in 40 years. The fact that I’ve never been to Yosemite and I lived in California for 25 years is somewhat telling. I’m looking for a little different cadence.” -Sandy Alderson [New York Daily Mail]

...and going out on a typical Sandy Quote.

“I find it hard to believe that they couldn’t find somebody between now and the beginning of next season. I’m not irreplaceable by any means.” -Sandy Alderson [New York Daily Mail]

Showalter would be proven right after Scherzer was literally perfect in his first start back.

“[Scherzer’s] doing fine. I can tell by his face as soon as he comes through the door. He’s getting ready for Monday. So far, so good.” -Buck Showalter [New York Daily News]

This is the Buck Showalter Showalter. (Note to Editor: Really going on a limb that anyone gets the reference but wish I made this a weekly bit earlier in the season.)

“The key is, when somebody says, ‘Heads up’, never put your head up. If you look up, it’s going to hit you right in the face. It should be, ‘Hey! Heads down.’ Right? You see these people look up and the ball hits them right between the eyes. I ain’t looking up.” -Buck Showalter [New York Daily News]

“We call them ride-back guys. You’ve seen those Westerns where they’re running away from somebody, and one guy gets shot off the horse? Everybody keeps going, and one guy always rides back and helps the guy out. Chris Bassitt is one of those ride-back guys.” -Buck Showalter [New York Daily News]

It’s been a delight that whenever Terrance Gore pinch runs, I call my wife over and tell her that he knows he’s going to try to steal, the pitcher knows he’s going to try to steal, the catcher knows he’s going to try to steal, EVERYONE knows, and then he steals a base. I can’t quite explain the joy this gives me as a giggle after every time it happens.

“But I’m just fearless. I’m really confident in myself. So I told him, ‘Absolutely not. I’m going to try to steal this base because I’ve been doing it for so long.’ I trusted my speed.” -Terrance Gore [MLB]

Hitting’s hard...

“Hitting’s hard. I wish I would have had 20 homers over the last three weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad.” -Daniel Vogelbach [MLB]

...but apparently outfield is not.

“The outfield for me is really fun. The ball goes in the air, I go catch it. That’s all there really is to it.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

RIP John Stearns (1951 - 2022)

“I am heartbroken. John was just a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was amazed when he went to the batting cage on Old Timers’ Day. That just showed you how much of a competitor he was.” -Lee Mazzilli [New York Post]

“I’m so glad we had a chance to talk at Citi Field a few weeks ago. No one played the game harder than John. He never came to the park in a bad mood. All he wanted to do was win. To be a four-time All-Star is something special.” -Joe Torre [New York Post]

“John was such a key part of our staff. He had a unique way of lighting a fire under the guys. Every time we spoke by phone, he kept telling me he was going to beat this thing. That was John Stearns to a tee.” -Bobby Valentine [New York Post]

“John loved the game. As a coach, he always had your back. I saw how sick he was at Old Timers’ Day and I think he was holding on just to get back to the ballpark and see some of the guys one more time.” -John Franco [New York Post]

Terribly sad to hear of the passing of John Stearns. We did not expect him to be able to travel to Old Timers Day but he was insistent. He wanted to see his friends one more time. He coached first base and even took some swings in the cage. The Dude right up to the end. RIP. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) September 16, 2022

Mets Tweets of the Week

Sitting here in the nosebleed seats at American Family Field trying to convert the Brewer fans to Met fans. LGM — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 20, 2022