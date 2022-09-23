Mets vs. Athletics: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/23/22

Mets lineup

Brandon Nimmo - CF Mark Canha - LF Francisco Lindor - SS Pete Alonso - 1B Darin Ruf - RF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Jeff McNeil - 2B Mark Vientos - DH James McCann - C

Chris Bassitt - RHP

Athletics lineup

Tony Kemp - 2B Vimael Machin - 3B Sean Murphy - C Seth Brown - CF Chad Pinder - LF Conner Capel - RF Stephen Vogt - DH Dermis Garcia - 1B Nick Allen - SS

Cole Irvin - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 9:40 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

