Mets vs. Athletics: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/23/22

Chris Bassitt kicks off a short West Coast road trip

By Brian Salvatore
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game One Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Mark Canha - LF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Darin Ruf - RF
  6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Mark Vientos - DH
  9. James McCann - C

Chris Bassitt - RHP

Athletics lineup

  1. Tony Kemp - 2B
  2. Vimael Machin - 3B
  3. Sean Murphy - C
  4. Seth Brown - CF
  5. Chad Pinder - LF
  6. Conner Capel - RF
  7. Stephen Vogt - DH
  8. Dermis Garcia - 1B
  9. Nick Allen - SS

Cole Irvin - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 9:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

