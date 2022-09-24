Meet the Mets

Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam, Chris Bassitt tossed eight quality innings, and the Mets defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-2 in the series opener. In doing so, they expanded their NL East lead to two and a half games, and their magic number now stands at nine.

The Mets suffered a crippling injury blow for these last couple weeks of the season—or at least, their television booth did, as Keith Hernandez is heading to the injured list.

One of the main reasons the Mets are in the position they’re in is because they nailed their free agent signings last offseason.

Francisco Lindor’s 2022 season is a stark contrast to his disappointing 2021 intro campaign with the Mets.

Lindor and Pete Alonso have combined to give the Mets something special this year.

Is there still a chance for Francisco Álvarez to make his debut with the big league team this year?

The Athletic’s Tim Britton answered some questions about how the Mets should go about preparing for the postseason.

Around the National League East

Aaron Nola pitched six scoreless innings and the Phillies offense put a hurting on Jake Odorizzi, resulting in a 9-1 victory which gave the Braves their third straight loss.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the lineup for the second straight game last night as the Braves star continues to deal with a back issue.

Braxton Garrett outdueled Josiah Gray in a battle between the basement dwellers of the NL East, and the Marlins defeated the Nationals 5-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols made history last night, hitting two home runs to become the fourth player to hit 700 homers for his career.

A number of teammates and opponents shared their thoughts about Pujols’s legendary career.

The Orioles hired Goldman Sachs to assess the possibility of a sale of the franchise, though for the moment the team is expected to remain in the hands of the Angelos family.

Byron Buxton’s season is over, as the Twins star is undergoing surgery on his right knee.

The Dodgers are moving to a closer-by-committee arrangement after Craig Kimbrel has struggled to lock down the ninth inning this year.

Daniel Hudson is sticking around in Los Angeles, as the veteran reliever has signed a one-year extension with the Dodgers.

Carlos Correa is ending his season with the Twins on a high note.

This Date in Mets History

The Miracle Mets clinched the organization’s first National League East title on this date in 1969.