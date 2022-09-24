Mets bring their A(‘s) game in series opener

The Mets were gifted an off-day loss by the Braves yesterday, and with the Braves losing again today, it was imperative that the Mets take advantage of this situation. And take advantage they did, as the Mets walloped the Athletics 9-1 in Oakland this evening.

Cole Irvin started for the A’s, and kept the Mets off the board for the first inning. But in the second, the Mets got on the board with a bloop single by Mark Vientos with the bases loaded, scoring Pete Alonso from third. Two batters later, Brandon Nimmo (who told us he wasn’t really hurt, despite out fears, but what do we know?) drove in two more runs, giving the Mets a three run lead, which would be more than they’d need to put away Oakland.

However, they didn’t stop there. In the fifth inning, Eduardo Escobar socked a grand slam just over the left-field wall to put the Mets up 7-0. A Jeff McNeil single and a Vientos double made it 8-0 before Irvin was relieved of his duties.

The Mets would add one more run in the seventh when McNeil drove in a run with an RBI double.

Former Athletic Chris Bassitt started for the Mets, and gave up just two runs over eight innings worked. A Sean Murphy double and a Seth Brown single drove in the first run for the A’s in the seventh, and a towering solo home run by Dermis Garcia added the second, and final, run. Bassitt struck out two, giving up six hits and one walk over eight, making it look easy at times. Drew Smith pitched in his second game off the IL, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Collin Wiles put in a yeoman’s effort tonight in relief for the Athletics, going four and a third innings, giving up just one run and saving his bullpen brethren in the process.

With this victory, the Mets now hold a 2.5 game lead over the Braves, and with Jacob deGrom going against Ken Waldichuk tomorrow, the team hopes to continue to build its lead in the National League East.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Chris Bassitt, +18.1% WPA

Big loser: None!

Total pitcher WPA: +18.2% WPA

Total batter WPA: +31.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo’s 2-run single, +16.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Sean Murphy’s first inning single, -1.2% WPA