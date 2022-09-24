Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/24/22: Smith succeeds for Syracuse

*All results from games played on September 23, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (62-83)
Syracuse had an early lead, blew it, then came back with a pair of runs in the sixth. Dominic Smith had an early home run of the rehabbing Nate Eovaldi, but Harol Gonzalez coughed that lead up immediately. Gonzalez gave up another lead in the fourth and fifth, but a single from Michael Perez re-tied the game before a Jake Mangum sacrifice fly put the Mets in front. Bryce Montes de Oca, Alex Caludio, Trey Cobb, and Adonis Medina made that lead stand up as Syracuse continues a nice little run to end the season. Smith in particular continues to excel, adding three walks to his homer.
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-2, R, HR (10), 2 RBI, 3 BB
- SS Yolmer Sanchez: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- DH Nick Dini: 0-4, K
- 3B JT Riddle: 0-5, 2 K
- RF Carlos Rincon: 2-4, 2 R, 2 2B, BB, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-4, BB, 3 K
- 2B Deven Marrero: 2-2, R, BB
- C Michael Perez: 2-3, 2B, RBI
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (2-2)
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (5)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (5)
- RHP Adonis Medina: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Dominic Smith
Goat of the Night
None
