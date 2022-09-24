Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/24/22: Smith succeeds for Syracuse

*All results from games played on September 23, 2022

Syracuse had an early lead, blew it, then came back with a pair of runs in the sixth. Dominic Smith had an early home run of the rehabbing Nate Eovaldi, but Harol Gonzalez coughed that lead up immediately. Gonzalez gave up another lead in the fourth and fifth, but a single from Michael Perez re-tied the game before a Jake Mangum sacrifice fly put the Mets in front. Bryce Montes de Oca, Alex Caludio, Trey Cobb, and Adonis Medina made that lead stand up as Syracuse continues a nice little run to end the season. Smith in particular continues to excel, adding three walks to his homer.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Smith

Goat of the Night

None