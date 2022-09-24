Not so de-Great

After gaining a game in the standings with a dominant win on Friday, the Mets followed up with a dud, losing to the lowly A’s 10-4. Starting from the bottom of the first, nearly nothing went right in this one; Jacob deGrom made his worst start in years, the offense dried up, the bullpen was poor, and every A’s hit seemed to drive in another run. One of those games that’s best forgotten.

Initially, things seemed to be heading in the same direction as Friday’s 9-2 win. A Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly was followed by a home run from Pete Alonso, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. deGrom began struggling immediately in the bottom half however, loading the bases with one out before ultimately giving up four runs. Angel Hernandez played a role to be sure with his usually awful zone clearly irking deGrom, but Jakes control was also uncharacteristically off. In any case, the Mets’ lead was quickly replaced with a one-run deficit.

Mark Vientos leveled the score with his first career homer in the second. deGrom steadied in the bottom of the second as well, and it seemed like we might be headed for a more normal game. Instead, deGrom gave up another run in the third - a long home run from Seth Brown - and the Mets were back down again. It was the first time since 2019 that deGrom had given up more than three runs in a start.

With their ace out of the game, the Mets basically rolled over. Bloops and bleeders continued to find grass and let the A’s score one run in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh. Some particularly bad pitching from Trevor May and awful defense from Darin Ruf in right field led to two more runs in the eighth. Meanwhile, Oakland flashed the leather at every available opportunity, robbing multiple Mets with diving grabs or nifty plays on the infield. The end result is an extremely annoying loss, and the game fittingly ended with a diving catch by A’s shortstop Nick Allen.

The loss drops the Mets to 96-57, shrinking their division lead to two games - one in the loss column - with the Braves still playing. Games like this do happen, even against awful teams, but it’s still a missed opportunity to maintain some cushion with a critical series against Atlanta on the horizon. Max Scherzer will look to do just that tomorrow against JP Sears in the final game of the series in Oakland.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Athletics Nation

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Mark Canha, +10.7% WPA

Big loser: Jacob deGrom, -38.5% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +4.6% WPA

Total batter WPA: -54.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso homers in the first, +16.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Dermis Garcia drives in two in the bottom of the first, -19.1% WPA